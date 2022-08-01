Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call to be Held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. PT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will broadcast its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call via its website Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on Autodesk's website at www.autodesk.com/investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.