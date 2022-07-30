News and First Alert Weather App
L.A. Rams face million dollar lawsuit alleging fraudulent seat licensing scheme

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful real estate developer and businessman Dwight Manley filed suit on Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court against the Los Angeles Rams ("Rams') and Fanfaire, its related fan membership organization. The suit alleges a devious and deliberate scheme devised by the Rams billionaire owner Stan Kroenke and his lawyer, Alan Bornstein, to make more money at the expense of loyal Rams fans.

Mr. Manley alleges that Rams sales representatives induced him to purchase six (6) Stadium Seat Licenses ("SSLs") costing approximately $1 million with several promises, including that there would be an online trading platform and secondary market for the SSLs, an unrestricted right to purchase tickets to Rams football games, and the SSLs would be a property right conveyable in the future to Mr. Manley's family members.  The suit seeks compensatory damages, including lost profits due to being unable to resell his SSLs in the promised marketplace following the Rams Superbowl victory in February, and punitive damages for the fraudulent scheme.

Christopher L. Pitet, managing partner of the Newport Beach office of Adkisson Pitet LLP, Attorneys at Law, is representing Mr. Manley.  Over the course of his career, Mr. Pitet has litigated and tried a wide range of significant civil matters for corporate and individual clients.  Adkisson Pitet LLP handles litigation of all types, including business litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance coverage and bad faith, financial institutions litigation, real estate litigation, and trust and probate.

