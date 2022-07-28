News and First Alert Weather App
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the June 30, 2022 Quarter and Continues Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.04 per Share

Published: Jul. 28, 2022

AMESBURY, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $5.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $3.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Provident Bancorp Inc.
Provident Bancorp Inc.(PRNewswire)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2022.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "I am pleased by the momentum we are seeing at BankProv. We are partnering with some of the most innovative Fintech companies in the nation, and when the crypto market is experiencing a downturn, it provides digital asset companies with the opportunity to build a better experience for their clients. Because of this, we are experiencing an increased demand for Banking as a Service related service offerings and have positioned the Company as the premier Banking as a Service bank for the digital asset industry. We are onboarding clients to our BankProv APIs in collaboration with our technology partners and have increased adoption of the ProvXchange network. We continue to advance our goals and strategic initiatives in the most safe and sound manner."

Income Statement Results

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net interest and dividend income was $18.6 million, which represents an increase of $680,000, or 3.8%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to rising interest rates which resulted in increased yields on loans and short-term investments.  The yield on loans increased 11 basis points to 5.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 4.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The yield on short-term investments increased 56 basis points to 0.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in average interest earning assets of $75.8 million, or 4.6%, which was primarily due to an increase in average short-term investments of $82.6 million, or 60.3%, partially offset by a decrease in the average loan balance of $4.3 million, or 0.3%. The increase in net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $22,000, or 4.2%, to $547,000 compared to $525,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $8.2 million, or 1.0% when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was the result of an increase in NOW accounts.

Provision for loan losses of $1.0 million were recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $83,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of various factors affecting the loan portfolio, including loan growth, portfolio composition, delinquent and non-accrual loans, national and local business and economic conditions and loss experience as well as an overall evaluation of the quality of the underlying collateral. The primary reason for the increase in the provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is an increase in total loans of $76.5 million, or 5.25%, when compared to March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $1.6 million, which represents an increase of $232,000, or 17.6%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net gains on loans sold, other service charges and fees and customer service fees on deposit accounts. Net gains on loans sold increased $90,000, or 92.8%, primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June. Other service charges and fees increased $76,000, or 20.2%, primarily due to late charges and fees on commercial and commercial real estate loans. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $38,000, or 6.5%, primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs as well as implementation fees charged to Banking as a Service ("BaaS") customers.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense was $11.3 million, which represents a decrease of $68,000, or 0.6%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables, partially offset by an increase in other expenses and salaries and employee benefits. There was a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter of 2022 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible; there were no write downs of other assets and receivables in the second quarter of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased $133,000, or 1.9% primarily due to an increase in staff to support business growth, including the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Other expense increased $247,000, or 27.0%, primarily due to costs related to referral fees for digital asset loans, recruitment expenses, and costs paid for employees to attend trainings and conferences.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net interest and dividend income was $18.6 million, which represents an increase of $4.0 million, or 27.4% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The primary reason for the increase was an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.6 million, or 23.5%. Interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $240.3 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in average interest earnings assets was primarily due to an increase in the average loan balances of $162.3 million, or 12.5% and an increase in short term investments of $78.6 million, or 55.7%. The increase in interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 26 basis points to 4.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 4.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was a decrease in interest expense of $363,000, or 39.9%, to $547,000 compared to $910,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $19.2 million, or 2.3%, which was the result of strategic initiatives of the Bank. Also contributing to the decrease in interest expense was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 17 basis points to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Provision for loan losses of $1.0 million were recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of various factors affecting the loan portfolio, including loan growth, portfolio composition, delinquent and non-accrual loans, national and local business and economic conditions and loss experience as well as an overall evaluation of the quality of the underlying collateral.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $1.6 million, which represents an increase of $449,000, or 40.7%, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net gains on loans sold and customer service fees on deposit accounts. Net gains on loans sold totaled $187,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and were primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans; there were no gains on loans sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $186,000, or 43.0%, which is primarily attributable to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, as well as growth in our business accounts related to our expanded product offerings to digital asset and BaaS customers.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense was $11.3 million, which represents an increase of $1.8 million, or 19.0% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense, other expense and professional fees. The increase of $618,000, or 9.2%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in staff to support business growth, including the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. The increase in insurance expense of $410,000, or 1,078.9%, is due to a renewal and reassessment that incorporates consideration of our digital asset product strategies. Other expense increased $396,000, or 51.8%, primarily due to costs related to the onboarding of new lending customers in the digital asset space, recruitment expenses, and costs paid for employees to attend trainings and conferences. Professional fees increased $240,000, or 51.2%, primarily due to increased legal fees, audit and compliance, and fees paid for contracted employees.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest and dividend income was $36.5 million, which represents an increase of $7.0 million, or 23.8% from the six months ended June 30, 2021. The primary reason for the increase was an increase in interest and dividend income of $6.2 million, or 19.7%. Interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $210.7 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in average interest earnings assets was primarily due to an increase in the average loan balances of $157.0 million, or 12.0% and an increase in short term investments of $51.8 million, or 40.9%. The increase in interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 20 basis points to 4.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 4.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was a decrease in interest expense of $819,000, or 43.3%, to $1.1 million compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $32.9 million, or 3.9%, which was the result of strategic initiatives of the Bank. Also contributing to the decrease in interest expense was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 19 basis points to 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Provision for loan losses of $1.1 million were recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% as of June 30, 2021.  The allowance for loan losses provided 31.20 times coverage of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 4.16 times as of June 30, 2021. Non-performing loans were $608,000, or 0.03%, of total assets as of June 30, 2022 compared to $4.7 million, or 0.29%, of total assets as of June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $2.9 million, which represents an increase of $751,000, or 35.4% from the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $388,000, or 47.8%, an increase of $275,000, or 3,055.6% in net gains on sold loans, and an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $72,000, or 16.3%. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is attributable to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, as well as growth in our business accounts related to our expanded product offerings to digital asset and BaaS customers. The increase in net gains on sold loans was primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the purchase of additional insurance policies in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense was $22.8 million, which represents an increase of $4.0 million, or 21.4% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense, professional fees and other expenses well as a write down of a receivable balance in the first half of 2022. The increase of $1.3 million, or 10.1%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in staff to support business growth, including the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. The increase in insurance expense of $823,000, or 1,143.1%, is due to a renewal and reassessment that incorporates consideration of our digital asset product strategies. The increase in professional fees of $537,000, or 59.7%, was primarily due to increased legal fees, audit and compliance, and fees paid for contracted employees. The increase in other expenses of $537,000, or 34.9%, was primarily due to costs related to the onboarding of new lending customers in the digital asset space, recruitment expenses, and costs paid for employees to attend trainings and conferences.  Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense was the write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter of 2022 that occurred after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible.

Balance Sheet Results

June 30, 2022 Compared to March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, total assets have decreased $4.0 million, or 0.2%, to $1.788 billion compared to $1.792 billion at March 31, 2022. The primary reasons for the decrease were decreases in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for sale, partially offset by an increase in net loans. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $61.3 million, or 28.4% is primarily due to a decrease in deposits. The decrease in loans held for sale is due to the sale of residential mortgages in June of 2022 and the reclassification of the unsold loans to held for investment. Net loans increased $76.8 million, or 5.3%, and were $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $1.44 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $43.1 million, or 5.7%, mortgage warehouse loans of $16.2 million, or 7.2%, and construction and land development loans of $16.1 million, or 31.2%, and residential loans of $9.5 million, or 2,357.1%, due to the reclassification noted above. These increases were partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $7.7 million, or 1.8% and consumer loans of $302,000, or 29.5%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to growth in our digital asset and enterprise value portfolios offset by a decrease in our renewable energy portfolio. The digital asset portfolio increased $26.7 million, or 23.9%, and the enterprise value portfolio increased $24.0 million, or 6.7%, while our renewable energy portfolio decreased $2.8 million, or 4.4%. Residential loans previously held for sale were reclassified back to held for investment as of June 30, 2022 resulting in a $9.5 million increase in our residential portfolio.

Total liabilities decreased $7.3 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2022 primarily due to decreased deposits offset by an increase in short-term borrowings. Deposits were $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $82.4 million, or 5.4%, compared to March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to a $74.7 million, or 41.6%, decrease in deposits related to digital asset customers. This decrease is primarily related to two customer accounts that were closed after they were deemed to fall outside of the Bank's risk tolerance related to the war in Ukraine. Short-term borrowings increased due to overnight borrowings used to fund loan growth.

As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $239.9 million compared to $236.5 million at March  31, 2022, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 1.4%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $5.6 million, stock based compensation expense of $468,000 and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $349,000, partially offset by the repurchase of 85,205 shares of common stock for $1.3 million, other comprehensive loss of $1.0 million, and $668,000 from dividends paid.

June 30, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022, total assets have increased $58.7 million, or 3.4%, to $1.79 billion compared to $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021. The primary reason for the increase was an increase in net loans, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale. Net loans increased $80.4 million, or 5.6%, and were $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in net loans was primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $70.1 million, or 9.7%, and construction and land development loans of $24.7 million, or 57.8%, and residential loans of $9.1 million, or 1,119.5%, partially offset by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $14.0 million, or 5.5%, and commercial real estate loans of $10.1 million, or 2.3%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to growth in our enterprise value portfolio of $39.5 million, or 11.6%, and our digital asset loan portfolio of $18.1 million, or 15.0%. These increases in commercial loan growth were offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $11.9 million, or 96.0%, as these loans continue to be forgiven, and a decrease in our renewable energy portfolio of $713,000, or 1.1%. Loans held for sale decreased due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June and the reclassification of the unsold loans to held for investment.

Total liabilities increased $52.6 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2021 primarily due to an increase in short-term borrowings, offset by a decrease in deposits. Short-term borrowings increased $78.0 million due to overnight borrowings used to fund loan growth. Deposits were $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $20.0 million, or 1.4%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a decrease in traditional deposits of $37.1 million, or 3.3%, and a $14.0 million decrease in deposits from enterprise value customers. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in deposits from our BaaS customers of $37.0 million, or 61.8%, and a $5.1 million, or 5.1%, increase in our deposits related to digital asset customers. Deposit relationships with BaaS customers totaled $96.9 million and deposit relationships with digital asset customers totaled $104.7 million at June 30, 2022. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of June 30, 2022 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 46.9% of total deposits compared to 42.9% at December 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $239.9 million compared to $233.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $6.1 million, or 2.6%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $11.1 million, stock based compensation expense of $913,000 and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $732,000, partially offset by the repurchase of 180,434 shares of common stock for $2.9 million, other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million, and $1.3 million from dividends paid.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Banking as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; global and national war and terrorism; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Carol Houle, 603-334-1253
Executive Vice President/CFO
choule@bankprov.com

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet











At


At


At


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2022


2022


2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)




Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

28,595


$

24,694


$

22,470

Short-term investments


126,209



191,382



130,645

Cash and cash equivalents


154,804



216,076



153,115

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)


31,169



33,740



36,837

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost


3,743



785



785

Loans held for sale




21,508



22,846

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,972, $19,296 and $19,496 as of









June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


1,514,245



1,437,429



1,433,803

Bank owned life insurance


43,083



42,825



42,569

Premises and equipment, net


13,890



14,062



14,258

Accrued interest receivable


5,765



6,400



5,703

Right-of-use assets


4,022



4,062



4,102

Other assets


17,305



15,123



15,265

Total assets

$

1,788,026


$

1,792,010


$

1,729,283










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

675,411


$

747,194


$

626,587

Interest-bearing


764,461



775,075



833,308

Total deposits


1,439,872



1,522,269



1,459,895

Borrowings:









Short-term borrowings


78,000





Long-term borrowings


13,500



13,500



13,500

Total borrowings


91,500



13,500



13,500

Operating lease liabilities


4,335



4,361



4,387

Other liabilities


12,410



15,335



17,719

Total liabilities


1,548,117



1,555,465



1,495,501

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:









no shares issued and outstanding






Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;









17,718,522, 17,796,542 and 17,854,649 shares issued and outstanding









at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


177



178



179

Additional paid-in capital


121,770



122,504



123,498

Retained earnings


127,890



122,939



118,087

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(1,656)



(625)



649

Unearned compensation - ESOP


(8,272)



(8,451)



(8,631)

Total shareholders' equity


239,909



236,545



233,782

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,788,026


$

1,792,010


$

1,729,283

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans

$

18,558


$

18,212


$

15,298


$

36,770


$

30,995

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale


194



179



186



373



355

Interest on short-term investments


400



59



29



459



52

Total interest and dividend income


19,152



18,450



15,513



37,602



31,402

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits


476



455



839



931



1,750

Interest on long-term borrowings


71



70



71



141



141

Total interest expense


547



525



910



1,072



1,891

Net interest and dividend income


18,605



17,925



14,603



36,530



29,511

Provision for loan losses


1,005



83



1,669



1,088



2,422

Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses


17,600



17,842



12,934



35,442



27,089

Noninterest income:















Customer service fees on deposit accounts


619



581



433



1,200



812

Service charges and fees - other


452



376



438



828



788

Bank owned life insurance income


258



256



223



514



442

Gain on loans sold, net


187



97





284



9

Other income


36



10



9



46



70

 Total noninterest income


1,552



1,320



1,103



2,872



2,121

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits


7,322



7,189



6,704



14,511



13,181

Occupancy expense


398



439



417



837



829

Equipment expense


143



138



127



281



249

Deposit insurance


154



151



111



305



217

Data processing


344



335



314



679



635

Marketing expense


70



127



81



197



118

Professional fees


709



728



469



1,437



900

Directors' compensation


267



254



261



521



515

Software depreciation and implementation


327



294



241



621



487

Write down of other assets and receivables




395





395



Insurance expense


448



447



38



895



72

Other


1,161



914



765



2,075



1,538

Total noninterest expense


11,343



11,411



9,528



22,754



18,741

Income before income tax expense


7,809



7,751



4,509



15,560



10,469

Income tax expense


2,190



2,226



1,343



4,416



3,006

 Net income

$

5,619


$

5,525


$

3,166


$

11,144


$

7,463

Earnings per share:















Basic

$

0.34


$

0.33


$

0.19


$

0.68


$

0.44

Diluted

$

0.33


$

0.32


$

0.18


$

0.66


$

0.43

Weighted Average Shares:















Basic


16,460,248



16,517,952



16,778,698



16,488,941



17,019,889

Diluted


16,882,933



17,028,057



17,338,662



16,957,186



17,442,411

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)



























For the Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,



June 30,


2022


2022



2021





Interest







Interest








Interest




Average


Earned/


Yield/


Average


Earned/


Yield/



Average


Earned/


Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Paid


Rate (6)


Balance


Paid


Rate (6)



Balance


Paid


Rate (6)

Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,465,000


$

18,558


5.07 %


$

1,469,268


$

18,212


4.96 %



$

1,302,699


$

15,298


4.70 %

Short-term investments


219,555



400


0.73 %



136,954



59


0.17 %




140,985



29


0.08 %

Debt securities available-for-sale


32,687



190


2.33 %



35,820



175


1.95 %




33,798



183


2.17 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


1,388



4


1.15 %



785



4


2.04 %




843



3


1.42 %

           Total interest-earning assets


1,718,630



19,152


4.46 %



1,642,827



18,450


4.49 %




1,478,325



15,513


4.20 %

Non-interest earning assets


88,932








85,542









70,357






           Total assets

$

1,807,562







$

1,728,369








$

1,548,682






Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Savings accounts

$

152,932


$

51


0.13 %


$

153,480


$

40


0.10 %



$

151,381


$

56


0.15 %

Money market accounts


331,998



211


0.25 %



392,874



250


0.25 %




375,537



447


0.48 %

NOW accounts


264,038



135


0.20 %



192,564



83


0.17 %




157,845



89


0.23 %

Certificates of deposit


58,781



79


0.54 %



60,627



82


0.54 %




142,258



247


0.69 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


807,749



476


0.24 %



799,545



455


0.23 %




827,021



839


0.41 %

Borrowings

























Short-term borrowings


857




— %














Long-term borrowings


13,500



71


2.10 %



13,500



70


2.07 %




13,500



71


2.10 %

Total borrowings


14,357



71


1.98 %



13,500



70






13,500



71



Total interest-bearing liabilities


822,106



547


0.27 %



813,045



525


0.26 %




840,521



910


0.43 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits


726,623








657,784









452,766






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


19,568








21,064









18,731






Total liabilities


1,568,297








1,491,893









1,312,018






Total equity


239,265








236,476









236,664






Total liabilities and

























equity

$

1,807,562







$

1,728,369








$

1,548,682






Net interest income




$

18,605







$

17,925








$

14,603



Interest rate spread (3)







4.19 %








4.23 %









3.77 %

Net interest-earning assets (4)

$

896,524







$

829,782








$

637,804






Net interest margin (5)







4.33 %








4.36 %









3.95 %

Average interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities


209.05 %








202.06 %









175.88 %








(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes fee income related to SBA loan fee accretion of $96,000, $373,000 and $614,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Interest earned/paid on loans also includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $239,000, $342,000, and $290,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Includes loans held for sale.

(3)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(6)

Annualized.


































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021






Interest








Interest





Average



Earned/


Yield/



Average



Earned/


Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)


Balance



Paid


Rate (6)



Balance



Paid


Rate (6)

Assets:
















Interest-earning assets:
















Loans (1)(2)

$

1,467,122


$

36,770


5.01 %


$

1,310,127


$

30,995


4.73 %

Short-term investments


178,483



459


0.51 %



126,671



52


0.08 %

Debt securities available-for-sale


34,245



365


2.13 %



32,578



348


2.14 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


1,088



8


1.47 %



869



7


1.61 %

           Total interest-earning assets


1,680,938



37,602


4.47 %



1,470,245



31,402


4.27 %

Non-interest earning assets


87,247








68,269






           Total assets

$

1,768,185







$

1,538,514






Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Savings accounts

$

153,205


$

91


0.12 %


$

151,378


$

111


0.15 %

Money market accounts


362,268



460


0.25 %



375,309



924


0.49 %

NOW accounts


228,498



218


0.19 %



155,582



187


0.24 %

Certificates of deposit


59,699



162


0.54 %



154,256



528


0.68 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


803,670



931


0.23 %



836,525



1,750


0.42 %

Borrowings
















Short-term borrowings


431











Long-term borrowings


13,500



141





13,500



141



Total borrowings


13,931



141


2.02 %



13,500



141


2.09 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


817,601



1,072


0.26 %



850,025



1,891


0.44 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits


692,394








432,670






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


20,312








18,361






Total liabilities


1,530,307








1,301,056






Total equity


237,878








237,458






Total liabilities and
















equity

$

1,768,185







$

1,538,514






Net interest income




$

36,530







$

29,511



Interest rate spread (3)







4.21 %








3.83 %

Net interest-earning assets (4)

$

863,337







$

620,220






Net interest margin (5)







4.35 %








4.01 %

Average interest-earning assets to
















   interest-bearing liabilities


205.59 %








172.96 %








(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes fee income related to SBA loan fee accretion of $468,000 and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Interest earned/paid on loans also includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $580,000 and $678,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Includes loans held for sale.

(3)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(6)

Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2022


2021


2022


2021

Performance Ratios:















Return on average assets (1)


1.24 %



1.28 %



0.82 %



1.26 %



0.97 %

Return on average equity (1)


9.39 %



9.35 %



5.35 %



9.37 %



6.29 %

Interest rate spread (1) (3)


4.19 %



4.23 %



3.76 %



4.21 %



3.83 %

Net interest margin (1) (4)


4.33 %



4.36 %



3.95 %



4.35 %



4.01 %

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.51 %



2.64 %



2.46 %



2.57 %



2.44 %

Efficiency ratio (5)


56.27 %



59.29 %



60.66 %



57.75 %



59.25 %

Average interest-earning assets to















average interest-bearing liabilities


209.05 %



202.06 %



175.88 %



205.59 %



172.96 %

Average equity to average assets


13.24 %



13.68 %



15.28 %



13.45 %



15.43 %




















At


At


At


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2022


2022


2021

Asset Quality









Non-accrual loans:









Commercial real estate

$


$


$

Commercial


301



1,569



2,080

Residential real estate


303



306



812

Construction and land development






Consumer


4



6



Mortgage warehouse






Total non-accrual loans


608



1,881



2,892

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more






Other real estate owned






Total non-performing assets

$

608


$

1,881


$

2,892

Asset Quality Ratios









Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)


1.24 %



1.32 %



1.34 %

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans


3120.39 %



1025.84 %



674.14 %

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)


0.04 %



0.13 %



0.20 %

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets


0.03 %



0.10 %



0.17 %

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)


0.03 %



0.10 %



0.17 %

Capital and Share Related









Stockholders' equity to total assets


13.4 %



13.2 %



13.5 %

Book value per share

$

13.54


$

13.29


$

13.09

Market value per share

$

15.70


$

16.22


$

18.60

Shares outstanding


17,718,522



17,796,542



17,854,649



(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees.

(3)

Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.

(6)

Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.
































At


At


At


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2022


2022


2021

(In thousands)

Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent

Commercial real estate

$

422,162


27.48 %


$

429,842


29.44 %


$

432,275


29.66 %

Commercial (1)(2)


796,345


51.83 %



753,276


51.61 %



726,241


49.83 %

Residential real estate


9,902


0.64 %



403


0.03 %



812


0.06 %

Construction and land development


67,525


4.39 %



51,474


3.53 %



42,800


2.94 %

Consumer


720


0.05 %



1,022


0.07 %



1,519


0.10 %

Mortgage warehouse


239,791


15.61 %



223,593


15.32 %



253,764


17.41 %



1,536,445


100.00 %



1,459,610


100.00 %



1,457,411


100.00 %

Allowance for loan losses


(18,972)





(19,296)





(19,496)



Deferred loan fees, net


(3,228)





(2,885)





(4,112)



Net loans

$

1,514,245




$

1,437,429




$

1,433,803





(1)

Includes $501,000, $2.1 million, and $12.4 million in PPP loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Includes $138.6 million, $111.9 million, and $120.5 million in digital asset loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.




















At


At


At


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)

2022


2022


2021

Noninterest-bearing:









Demand (1)(2)

$

675,411


$

747,194


$

626,587

Interest-bearing:









NOW


267,333



192,800



197,884

Regular savings


158,593



154,995



155,267

Money market deposits (3)


289,802



366,277



419,625

Certificates of deposit:









Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more


5,515



5,084



5,078

Certificate accounts less than $250,000


43,218



55,919



55,454

Total interest-bearing


764,461



775,075



833,308

Total deposits

$

1,439,872


$

1,522,269


$

1,459,895



(1)

Includes $104.7 million, $179.4 million, and $99.7 million in digital asset deposits at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Includes $96.9 million, $94.3 million, and $59.9 million in banking as a service deposits at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(3)

Includes $10.1 million in digital asset deposits at December 31, 2021, there were no interest-bearing digital asset deposits at June 30 or March 31, 2022.

