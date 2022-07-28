News and First Alert Weather App
Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • Second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2022
  • Second quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2022
  • Total assets of $11.1 billion increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased 2% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Return on average assets was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021 and 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022
  • Net interest margin was 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.75% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.62% in the first quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per common share of $19.70 increased 25% compared to $15.73 in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $18.70 in the first quarter of 2022
  • Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.07% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021
  • During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased $3.9 million of its common shares
  • On May 5, 2022, the Company completed a $214 million Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) securitization of 14 multifamily mortgage loans secured by 24 mortgaged properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11.  This compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.06 in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 in the first quarter of 2022.

"We have continued to successfully manage our capital, liquidity, and resources to maximize returns in the second quarter as we expanded the reach of our products and services, while also minimizing our credit risk.  With a tangible book value of $19.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.20% and efficiency ratio of 29.6% in the quarter, we have established significant momentum and anticipate continued strength in the second half of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Achieving these superior results can be attributable to the tremendous efforts of our employees who operate with an entrepreneurial spirit and focus on continuous improvement.  Their successes have led to an expansion of our business platforms in a unique and powerful way that has benefited all our customers.  We also believe that we are still in the early stages of reaping all the revenue opportunities from our investments."

Net income of $53.9 million for the second quarter 2022 increased by $2.5 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $16.8 million, or 23%, increase in interest income and a $7.0 million higher fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.  These increases were partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in interest expense, a $6.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $4.8 million increase in noninterest expense, and a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Net income for the second quarter 2022 increased by $3.8 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.2 million, or 17%, increase in interest income and a $3.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans. These increases were partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, a $3.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.9 million increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.1 billion at June 30, 2022 increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased 2%, compared to December 31, 2021. Both periods reflected significant increases in loans, primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare financing portfolio.

Return on average assets was 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $37.5 million at June 30, 2022 increased $5.3 million compared to March 31, 2022 and increased $6.1 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The increases compared to both periods were primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios and also reflected a contingent reserve related to a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series securitization transaction.  As of June 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $4.8 million, or 0.07%, of loans receivable at June 30, 2022, compared to compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.3 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $823.9 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased $682.9 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $844.8 million, or 222%, from March 31, 2022 and decreased $935.1 million, or 43%, from December 31, 2021.   Brokered deposits represented 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $258.1 million at June 30, 2022 decreased by $153.4 million compared to March 31, 2022 and decreased by $774.5 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $7.6 million, or 12% compared to $64.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 22 basis points compared to 2.68%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 28 basis points compared to 2.75%.

Interest Income of $89.3 million increased 23% compared to $72.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.

  • Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $737.5 million, or 9%, compared to $7.9 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 53 basis points compared to 3.46%.

Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased $9.2 million, or 115%, compared to $8.0 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $8.1 million, or 121%, compared $6.7 million, reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.

  • Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $33.9 million, essentially unchanged compared to $7.4 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 45 basis points compared to 0.36%.

Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $6.3 million, or 19%, compared to $32.9 million, primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in loan servicing fees, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.6 million was in the Banking segment and $0.1 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased $4.8 million, or 17%, compared to $28.2 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

  • The efficiency ratio of 29.6% increased 66 basis points compared to 29.0%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $6.3 million, or 10% compared to $65.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 35 basis points compared to 2.55%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 41 basis points compared to 2.62%.

Interest Income of $89.3 million increased $13.3 million, or 17%, compared to $76.0 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.

  • Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $593.4 million, or 7%, compared to $8.0 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 35 basis points compared to 3.64%.

Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased 68% compared to $10.3 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $6.0 million, or 68%, compared to $8.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.

  • Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $682.5 million, or 8%, compared to $8.0 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points compared to 0.44%.

Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $4.6 million, or 13%, compared $34.6 million, primarily due to a $3.6 million, or 20%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $4.3 million was in the Banking segment and $3.3 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased 6% compared to $31.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

  • The efficiency ratio of 29.6% decreased 129 basis points compared to 30.9%.
About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














June 30


March 31


December 31,


September 30,


June 30, 



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$       10,714


$       9,853


$        14,030


$         14,352


$     13,745

Interest-earning demand accounts


247,432


401,668


1,018,584


788,224


388,304

Cash and cash equivalents


258,146


411,521


1,032,614


802,576


402,049

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


3,520


4,798


5,888


5,923


6,507

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


323,046


324,280


569,239


634,027


461,914

Available for sale securities


336,814


314,266


310,629


301,119


315,260

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


39,130


28,804


29,588


70,767


70,767

Loans held for sale (includes $16,801, $14,567, $48,583, $26,296 and $26,623, respectively, at fair value)


2,759,116


2,289,094


3,303,199


3,453,279


2,955,390

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $37,474, $32,102, $31,344, $29,134 and $28,696, respectively


7,033,203


5,976,960


5,751,319


5,431,227


5,444,227

Premises and equipment, net


35,085


34,559


31,212


31,423


31,384

Servicing rights


130,710


121,036


110,348


105,473


98,331

Interest receivable


26,184


23,499


24,103


21,894


22,068

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,441


1,574


1,707


1,843


1,990

Other assets and receivables


123,815


104,356


92,947


76,637


55,800

Total assets


$11,086,055


$9,650,592


$ 11,278,638


$  10,952,033


$9,881,532

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$     444,461


$   461,193


$      641,442


$       824,118


$   814,567

Interest-bearing


7,855,277


7,014,628


8,341,171


8,123,201


7,225,011

Total deposits


8,299,738


7,475,821


8,982,613


8,947,319


8,039,578

Borrowings 


1,440,904


879,929


1,033,954


809,136


701,373

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


19,414


30,695


19,170


21,681


18,819

Other liabilities


97,460


75,644


87,492


64,019


62,698

Total liabilities


9,857,516


8,462,089


10,123,229


9,842,155


8,822,468

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares











Issued and outstanding  - 43,106,505 shares, 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares and 43,175,399 shares


136,671


137,882


137,565


137,200


136,836

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 250,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary share) 


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084

Retained earnings


737,789


694,776


657,149


610,267


560,083

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(8,070)


(6,304)


(1,454)


262


(4)

Total shareholders' equity


1,228,539


1,188,503


1,155,409


1,109,878


1,059,064

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$11,086,055


$9,650,592


$ 11,278,638


$  10,952,033


$9,881,532

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change



June 30,


March 31, 


June 30,


2Q22


2Q22 



2022


2022


2021


vs. 1Q22


vs. 2Q21

Interest Income














Loans


$

85,994


$

72,196


$

68,276


19 %


26 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



1,449



2,245



2,724


-35 %


-47 %

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable



917



701



833


31 %


10 %

Available for sale - tax exempt







9



-100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



284



269



392


6 %


-28 %

Other



626



601



204


4 %


207 %

Total interest income



89,270



76,012



72,438


17 %


23 %

Interest Expense














Deposits



14,768



8,813



6,683


68 %


121 %

Borrowed funds



2,471



1,474



1,348


68 %


83 %

Total interest expense



17,239



10,287



8,031


68 %


115 %

Net Interest Income



72,031



65,725



64,407


10 %


12 %

Provision (credit) for credit losses



6,212



2,451



(315)


153 %


-2072 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



65,819



63,274



64,722


4 %


2 %

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans



21,564



17,965



25,122


20 %


-14 %

Loan servicing fees, net



9,607



9,731



1,727


-1 %


456 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



1,350



1,858



3,079


-27 %


-56 %

Syndication and asset management fees



1,599



614



480


160 %


233 %

Other income



5,051



4,429



2,447


14 %


106 %

Total noninterest income



39,171



34,597



32,855


13 %


19 %

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits



22,475



21,293



18,869


6 %


19 %

Loan expenses



1,184



1,211



1,921


-2 %


-38 %

Occupancy and equipment



2,011



1,814



1,808


11 %


11 %

Professional fees



1,594



1,303



779


22 %


105 %

Deposit insurance expense



670



759



651


-12 %


3 %

Technology expense



1,304



1,236



971


6 %


34 %

Other expense



3,719



3,417



3,184


9 %


17 %

Total noninterest expense



32,957



31,033



28,183


6 %


17 %

Income Before Income Taxes



72,033



66,838



69,394


8 %


4 %

Provision for income taxes



18,098



16,696



17,977


8 %


1 %

Net Income


$

53,935


$

50,142


$

51,417


8 %


5 %

   Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,728)



(5,659)



1 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

48,206


$

44,414


$

45,758


9 %


5 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.12


$

1.03


$

1.06


9 %


6 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.11


$

1.02


$

1.06


9 %


5 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic



43,209,824



43,190,066



43,174,220





Diluted



43,335,211



43,360,034



43,311,488





Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)












Six Months Ended





June 30,


June 30,





2022


2021


Change

Interest Income









Loans


$

158,190


$

143,793


10 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,694



5,860


-37 %

Investment securities:









Available for sale - taxable



1,618



1,187


36 %

Available for sale - tax exempt





20


-100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



553



776


-29 %

Other



1,227



351


250 %

Total interest income



165,282



151,987


9 %

Interest Expense









Deposits



23,581



12,783


84 %

Borrowed funds



3,945



2,834


39 %

Total interest expense



27,526



15,617


76 %

Net Interest Income



137,756



136,370


1 %

Provision for credit losses



8,663



1,348


543 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



129,093



135,022


-4 %

Noninterest Income









Gain on sale of loans



39,529



53,742


-26 %

Loan servicing fees, net



19,338



9,678


100 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



3,208



7,195


-55 %

Syndication and asset management fees



2,213



535


314 %

Other income



9,480



5,641


68 %

Total noninterest income



73,768



76,791


-4 %

Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits



43,768



40,143


9 %

Loan expenses



2,395



4,444


-46 %

Occupancy and equipment



3,825



3,435


11 %

Professional fees



2,897



1,201


141 %

Deposit insurance expense



1,429



1,322


8 %

Technology expense



2,540



1,908


33 %

Other expense



7,136



5,814


23 %

Total noninterest expense



63,990



58,267


10 %

Income Before Income Taxes



138,871



153,546


-10 %

Provision for income taxes



34,794



40,146


-13 %

Net Income


$

104,077


$

113,400


-8 %

   Dividends on preferred stock



(11,457)



(9,416)


22 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

92,620


$

103,984


-11 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

2.14


$

2.41


-11 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

2.14


$

2.40


-11 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic



43,220,198



43,166,223



Diluted



43,367,875



43,293,599



Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change





June 30,


March 31, 


June 30,


2Q22


2Q22 





2022


2022


2021


vs. 1Q22


vs. 2Q21















Noninterest expense



$        32,957


$        31,033


$      28,183


6 %


17 %















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



72,031


65,725


64,407


10 %


12 %


Noninterest income



39,171


34,597


32,855


13 %


19 %


Total income



$      111,202


$      100,322


$      97,262


11 %


14 %















Efficiency ratio



29.64 %


30.93 %


28.98 %


(129)

bps

66

bps



























Average assets



$   9,820,878


$ 10,436,448


$ 9,609,957


-6 %


2 %


Net income



$        53,935


$        50,142


$      51,417


8 %


5 %


Return on average assets before annualizing



0.55 %


0.48 %


0.54 %






Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average assets



2.20 %


1.92 %


2.14 %


28

bps

6

bps














Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.05 %


22.37 %


27.61 %


68

bps

(456)

bps














Tangible book value per common share (1)



$          19.70


$          18.70


$        15.73


5 %


25 %















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.67 %


8.40 %


6.88 %


(73)

bps

79

bps














(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:


























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     


















Three Months Ended


Change





June 30,


March 31, 


June 30,


2Q22


2Q22





2022


2022


2021


vs. 1Q22


vs. 2Q21















Net income



$        53,935


$        50,142


$      51,417


8 %


5 %


Less: preferred stock dividends  



(5,729)


(5,728)


(5,659)



1 %


Net income available to common shareholders



$        48,206


$        44,414


$      45,758


9 %


5 %















Average shareholders' equity



$   1,215,891


$   1,173,837


$ 1,031,246


4 %


18 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,361)


(17,495)


(17,916)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(350,320)



3 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$      836,381


$      794,193


$    663,010


5 %


26 %















Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.05 %


22.37 %


27.61 %


69

bps

(455)

bps



























Total equity



$   1,228,539


$   1,188,503


$ 1,059,064


3 %


16 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)


(17,419)


(17,835)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(362,149)




Tangible common shareholders' equity



$      849,104


$      808,935


$    679,080


5 %


25 %















Assets



$ 11,086,055


$   9,650,592


$ 9,881,532


15 %


12 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)


(17,419)


(17,835)


-1 %


-3 %


Tangible assets



$ 11,068,769


$   9,633,173


$ 9,863,697


15 %


12 %















Ending common shares



43,106,505


43,267,776


43,175,399

















Tangible book value per common share



$          19.70


$          18.70


$        15.73


5 %


25 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.67 %


8.40 %


6.88 %


(73)

bps

79

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)













Six Months Ended







June 30,


June 30,







2022


2021


Change











Noninterest expense



$           63,990


$          58,267


10 %











Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



137,756


136,370


1 %


Noninterest income



73,768


76,791


-4 %


Total income



$         211,524


$        213,161


-1 %











Efficiency ratio



30.25 %


27.33 %


292

bps



















Average assets



$    10,126,963


$     9,780,487


4 %


Net income



$         104,077


$        113,400


-8 %


Return on average assets before annualizing



1.03 %


1.16 %




Annualization factor



2.00


2.00




Return on average assets



2.06 %


2.32 %


(26)

bps










Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.72 %


32.72 %


(1,000)

bps










Tangible book value per common share (1)



$             19.70


$            15.73


25 %











Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.67 %


6.88 %


79

bps










(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:


















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     














Six Months Ended







June 30,


June 30,







2022


2021


Change











Net income



$         104,077


$        113,400


-8 %


Less: preferred stock dividends  



(11,457)


(9,416)


22 %


Net income available to common shareholders



$           92,620


$        103,984


-11 %











Average shareholders' equity



$      1,194,981


$        942,566


27 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,428)


(17,986)


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)


(289,058)


25 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         815,404


$        635,522


28 %











Annualization factor



2.00


2.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.72 %


32.72 %


(1,000)

bps



















Total equity



$      1,228,539


$     1,059,064


16 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)


(17,835)


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


0 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         849,104


$        679,080


25 %











Assets



$    11,086,055


$     9,881,532


12 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)


(17,835)


-3 %


Tangible assets



$    11,068,769


$     9,863,697


12 %











Ending common shares



43,106,505


43,175,399












Tangible book value per common share



$             19.70


$            15.73


25 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.67 %


6.88 %


79

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$   367,540

$     910

0.99 %


$  1,460,486

$     870

0.24 %


$   788,002

$     596

0.30 %

Securities available for sale - taxable

330,759

917

1.11 %


305,600

701

0.93 %


285,536

833

1.17 %

Securities available for sale - tax exempt





1,363

9

2.65 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

198,349

1,449

2.93 %


349,027

2,245

2.61 %


416,559

2,724

2.62 %

Loans and loans held for sale

8,643,276

85,994

3.99 %


8,049,877

72,196

3.64 %


7,905,766

68,276

3.46 %

     Total interest-earning assets

9,539,924

89,270

3.75 %


10,164,990

76,012

3.03 %


9,397,226

72,438

3.09 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(33,401)




(31,023)




(28,778)



Noninterest-earning assets

314,355




302,481




241,509















Total assets

$9,820,878




$10,436,448




$9,609,957



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

3,849,876

6,945

0.72 %


4,015,709

2,204

0.22 %


4,473,251

1,362

0.12 %

Savings deposits

238,944

62

0.10 %


230,702

33

0.06 %


205,884

38

0.07 %

Money market 

2,626,973

6,567

1.00 %


2,710,961

5,252

0.79 %


2,197,750

4,175

0.76 %

Certificates of deposit

639,556

1,194

0.75 %


1,080,438

1,324

0.50 %


512,316

1,108

0.87 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,355,349

14,768

0.81 %


8,037,810

8,813

0.44 %


7,389,201

6,683

0.36 %













Borrowings

749,628

2,471

1.32 %


589,597

1,474

1.01 %


523,942

1,348

1.03 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,104,977

17,239

0.85 %


8,627,407

10,287

0.48 %


7,913,143

8,031

0.41 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits

402,328




518,140




590,886



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

97,682




117,064




74,682















    Total liabilities

8,604,987




9,262,611




8,578,711















    Shareholders' equity

1,215,891




1,173,837




1,031,246















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$9,820,878




$10,436,448




$9,609,957















Net interest income


$72,031




$65,725




$64,407














Net interest spread



2.90 %




2.55 %




2.68 %













Net interest-earning assets

$1,434,947




$  1,537,583




$1,484,083















Net interest margin



3.03 %




2.62 %




2.75 %













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



117.70 %




117.82 %




118.75 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)



















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30, 






2022


2022


2021


2022


2021


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$        19,556


$      11,492


$        10,971


$   31,048


$   22,932


Mortgage Warehousing




11,868


13,159


21,448


25,027


50,631


Banking




25,932


28,764


21,741


54,696


44,766


Other




(3,421)


(3,273)


(2,743)


(6,694)


(4,929)


Total




$        53,935


$      50,142


$        51,417


$ 104,077


$ 113,400


































Total Assets










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,










2022


2022


2021






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$      330,676


$    293,286


$      296,129






Mortgage Warehousing




2,836,998


2,863,907


3,977,537






Banking




7,835,152


6,409,943


6,929,565






Other




83,229


83,456


75,407






Total




$ 11,086,055


$ 9,650,592


$ 11,278,638






































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,






2022


2022


2021


2022


2021


Loan Type














Multi-family




19,623


$      14,953


$        21,408


$   34,576


$   44,244


Single-family




406


457


1,872


863


6,085


Small Business Association (SBA)




1,535


2,555


1,842


4,090


3,413


Total




$        21,564


$      17,965


$        25,122


$   39,529


$   53,742


































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,










2022


2022


2021




















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit




$      900,585


$    752,447


$      781,437






Residential real estate




876,652


858,325


843,101






Multi-family financing




3,236,917


2,876,005


2,702,042






Healthcare financing




1,262,424


850,751


826,157






Commercial and commercial real estate




695,158


567,971


520,199






Agricultural production and real estate




90,070


90,688


97,060






Consumer and margin loans




8,871


12,875


12,667










7,070,677


6,009,062


5,782,663






    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans




37,474


32,102


31,344






Loans receivable




$   7,033,203


$ 5,976,960


$   5,751,319




















Loans held for sale




2,759,116


2,289,094


3,303,199






Total loans, net of allowance




$   9,792,319


$ 8,266,054


$   9,054,518






View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301595636.html

