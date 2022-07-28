Karyopharm to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

-- Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET --

NEWTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Karyopharm's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 349-0102 (local) or (412) 902-4299 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Karyopharm Therapeutics call. A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

