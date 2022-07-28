Invesco Announces Final Close of Invesco Credit Partners Fund II

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced the final close of Invesco Credit Partners Fund II (the "Fund"), a global distressed credit and special situations fund. The Fund is managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management ("ISSM"), an indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

The Fund held its final closing on June 30, 2022, with $644 million from committed fund capital and co-investment vehicles, exceeding the original fundraising target. Capital was raised from a global institutional investor base across North America, Europe/Middle East and Asia Pacific (including Australia). Limited partners include public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, asset managers and family offices.

The Fund focuses on distressed credit and special situations opportunities in developed global markets. The strategy primarily targets small capitalization companies where markets are generally less efficient and capital deployment tends to be less cycle dependent. The distressed team leverages ISSM's broader private credit platform and its extensive resources, relationships and infrastructure as a competitive differentiator. The investment strategy, led by Paul Triggiani, Head of Distressed Credit and Special Situations for Invesco, has a dedicated team of investors all with extensive experience in distressed investing, special situations and private equity.

"Our primary focus is on small capitalization companies where we can target both inefficiencies as well as asymmetric returns while seeking to limit downside risk through a focus on senior positions in capital structures," said Triggiani. "Today's market environment continues to provide a robust pipeline of opportunities both in the U.S. as well as in Europe."

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

ISSM is a fully integrated, global private credit platform with capabilities across broadly syndicated loans/CLO, direct lending, and distressed credit and special situations. ISSM managed over US $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022.

