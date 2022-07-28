GT Molecular Announces Highly Sensitive Digital PCR and Real Time qPCR Kits for hMPXV (Human Monkeypox)

dPCR Testing and Rapid NGS Services for Wastewater

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels has implemented a highly sensitive, wastewater-based test for hMPXV. This test features robust quality control metrics, including an internal process control and fecal indicator.

hMPXV (human monkeypox) - NATIONAL DIGITAL PCR TESTING and NGS SERVICE and ALL-IN-ONE MULTIPLEX PCR TEST KITS for — Bio-Rad QX200™, Qiagen QIAcuity® and RT-PCR instruments Wastewater-based epidemiology (PRNewswire)

GT Molecular offers hMPXV (human Monkeypox) Testing/PCR Kits & NGS/dPCR Wastewater Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Current offerings:

1. Testing Service and PCR kits for hMPXV (Human Monkeypox Virus) & SARS-CoV-2 Variants

qPCR: Bio-Rad Touch CFX96™, Thermo QuantStudio 5™ and others

Digital PCR: Bio-Rad QX200™ and Qiagen QIAcuity ®

2. Rapid National dPCR and NGS Service and PCR kits for SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Wastewater

We send a sample collection kit including shipping and everything you need to return your raw wastewater sample to us for processing, sequencing, and report generation.

GT Molecular's proprietary deep-sequencing pipeline enables the reporting of very low variant abundance, allowing communities to spot new variants and trends in advance with just one wastewater sample.

3. GenomeWeb Webinar on July 28, 2022!

This webinar will discuss how Bio-Rad and GT Molecular are working together to harness ultrasensitive Droplet Digital™ System approaches to quantify and track outbreaks of hMPXV. The presentation will also address the use of ddPCR™ to quantify and distinguish other wastewater-borne pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages BA.1, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5.

The company is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories around the world with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits and its national testing and sequencing services.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive, digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's patent-pending assay technology provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment and yields reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog of molecular assays that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels and multiplexed pathogen panels.

