Enhance Your E-Commerce Business with Crypto Payment Provider Remuno

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remuno plans to facilitate businesses to accept crypto. The platform has the potential to normalise cryptocurrencies in physical and online businesses. It is also has already installed a new crypto payment processor which revolutionise crypto payments by integrating them into multiple business sectors. The platform recognises the need for a payment product where merchants can easily have a facility that allows customers to pay through crypto. Its inception derived from a group of individuals who have an established working background in retail, wholesales, charity and nightlife industries. Remuno wants to eliminate the complexity of accepting crypto payments by innovating the smart contract consensus and advancing blockchain technology.

The simplicity of Remuno begins with its three-step installation, from registration to verification process. Individuals will have to provide the organisation with their first and surname, the name of the business and email address. After this process, users will have the option to select an integration tool. Remuno's currently available integration is the API tool, which offers a tailored solution across platforms. An upcoming integration tool they plan to introduce soon is plug-ins, which the organisation believes to be a perfect answer for Content Management System (CMS) solutions. Once an integration tool is selected, users can place the 'checkout with crypto' button in the payment section of their website, where they would facilitate payments from 95% of the top cryptocurrencies by market value. This means that prominent crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana can all be used to pay for goods and services on any e-commerce site which has Remuno installed.

Remuno has the potential to pioneer the facilitation of paying for goods and services with cryptocurrencies online. Essentially, the institution could contribute to the normalisation of cryptocurrencies being implemented into e-commerce businesses, using it as a tool to expand their audience and gain more financial revenue.

