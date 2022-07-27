Cap3 Collective Launches DAOFund™ for Emerging Web3 Projects

First-of-its-kind community empowers members to award Web3 startups with up to $5 million

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic 3.0, a venture-backed Web3 project development firm, today announced that pre-order access has been made available to the public for Cap3 Collective's revolutionary DAOFund™, a first-of-its-kind community where members can vote to fund, and profit with, new Web3 projects. Cap3 Collective is also the first platform to provide comprehensive support and transparency for Web3 projects that have been greenlit by the community.

The DAOFund™ community is limited to a maximum of 9,000 total members and enables participants to vote on funding prospective projects that are seeking capital to support their development and operating costs. Approved projects can receive up to $5,000,000. Community members benefit from both early and discounted access to approved projects' NFT sales and ongoing revenue-sharing programs.

"Cap3 Collective represents many firsts for the industry and we've already seen a huge influx of interest from the Web3 community in joining our DAO," said Jeff Davis, founder of Cap3 Collective. "We've only scratched the surface on the potential of blockchain technology, and innovators in the space are looking for community-led efforts to help jumpstart their projects. Cap3 Collective empowers those interested in being part of the next chapter of this ever-evolving space."

Cap3 Collective will be offering two DAO membership tokens: Genesis Passes and Subscription Passes. There will be 2,000 Genesis Passes and 7,000 Subscription Passes issued. If all 2,000 Genesis tokens aren't sold out within 30 days of the initial offering, a full refund will be issued to everyone who purchased a Genesis token. This guarantee has never been offered for a major Web3 project before and reduces risk for early adopters.

"Despite Web3 growing at an exponential pace over the last two years, there has been a significant lack of projects that offer their communities quality benefits and a long-term vision," said Brian Buchanan, CEO of Dynamic 3.0. "With Cap3 Collective, we have built a space that ensures projects have the right resources to succeed and democratizes access for both project founders and members who want to contribute to their community."

Genesis NFT minting will begin on August 24, 2022. To sign up for pre-order access, click here.

About Cap3 Collective

Cap3 Collective, The Original DAOFund™, is a DAO that votes to fund, and profit with, new Web3 projects without taking equity. Membership to Cap3's DAO is obtained by purchasing an NFT which will become available August 24, 2022. More information can be found at www.cap3collective.io.

About Dynamic 3.0

Dynamic 3.0 is a New York City-based firm focused on changing the way people interact with each other and with the world wide web. Dynamic 3.0 is a leader in building Web3 projects that create a more accessible future and reshape the relationship between people and companies through blockchain technology. Dynamic's portfolio of services include incubation, blockchain development, platform creation, consultation and marketing. For more information, visit www.dynamic3.io.

