Atlas Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) is pleased to announce it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. This is the second edition following the inaugural report published last year.

Atlas Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The report documents Atlas' progress towards its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through numerous initiatives across its subsidiary companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy.

Atlas' ESG program provides a structured approach to the sustainable operation of its companies. Strong ESG principles guide efforts across environmental awareness and responsibility as well as social interactions and inclusiveness, and Atlas prides itself in its diverse culture that is supported by a corporate governance framework that promotes transparent, ethical, legal, and fair behavior.

Bing Chen, President & CEO of Atlas, commented, "Atlas is focused on building a growing company backstopped by sound ESG principles, and this report highlights our commitment to sustainability in all aspects of our business. Our dedication to these initiatives enables us to diligently pursue ESG solutions with impactful results. We are proud to issue our second annual report demonstrating our journey toward a sustainable future."

The report is available for download on Atlas' website at atlascorporation.com/environmental-social-governance.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "will", "may", "potential", "should", "future", "pursue", "building" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations only as of the date of this release. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the SEC, including Atlas' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of any of our securities

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.