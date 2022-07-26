WEB3 COMMUNITY BFF ANNOUNCES BELONGING AND MATTERING COUNCIL AND WEB3 PLEDGE

Council members are pledging their commitment to creating an actionable plan around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the web3 ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BFF , an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in web3, proudly announces the Belonging and Mattering Council (BMC) and web3 pledge as part of its ongoing commitment to uplift and spotlight opportunities for underrepresented communities in collaboration with multicultural multimedia communications agency Skai Blue Media .

"With a community of more than 100,000 members, we've made it a priority to actively support the multitude of individuals represented in BFF," said BFF co-founders Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt. "We want to amplify our community and leaders to showcase the diverse talent within the web3 space and beyond. We're proud to work with such a renowned and experienced council and excited to keep expanding on it as we enter BFF's next chapter to ignite change."

The stage is set for the overdue acknowledgment, acceptance and celebration of diversity and inclusion within web3, from the faces that represent web3 communities and the consumers who reflect global identities to the artists that create NFTs and set industry standards. The BMC is a hand-selected group of individuals who will respond to and suggest strategies on public-facing initiatives. Each council member will sign the web3 pledge that delineates BFF's commitment to pursuing and upholding exceptional DEI standards for the brand.

The first iteration of the BMC members includes Emmy-nominated actress and Founder of Big Hattie Productions, Natasha Rothwell , who has also joined BFF as a founding member. Additional members include BFF's Community Inclusion Coordinator, Riley Blackwell , Senior Vice President and Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains, Sandy Carter ; Founder and Publisher of Because of Them We Can™, Eunique Jones Gibson ; and civil rights lawyer, entrepreneur, and American Disabilities Act Activist, Alexis Kashar .

"I'm excited to be joining the web3 community as one of the founding BFF and Belonging and Mattering council members," said Rothwell. "I look forward to sharing my experience in arts education and as a creative in entertainment as an expression of my commitment to the advocacy for marginalized groups in order to create more opportunities and ensure an equitable future for underserved communities in web3."

The BMC will work to drive opportunities for the BFF brand to be an active participant in equitable causes and inform the BFF community with proper tools, lexicon, and cultural insights to adequately support under-resourced communities. Initiatives will include professional development programs, fundraising to support other initiatives, partnerships with BIPOC organizations, and more.

The BMC will continue to grow in membership as recruitment is ongoing. Members should have positive personal brands and reputations that align with the council goals in advancing web3 standards and developing conversation around critical issues for dialogue (web3, race, gender, LGBTQIA+, religion, veteran status, etc.)

About BFF

Co-founded by Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt, BFF is an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in web3. Launched in January 2022, they aim to create one of the largest decentralized brands on the internet. To learn more, visit https://www.mybff.com/ , as well as Twitter , Instagram , and Discord

About Skai Blue Media

Skai Blue Media is a full-service multimedia communications and marketing agency based in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia. Our experience knows no bounds in the fields of public relations, journalism, video/TV production, talent management, brand development, retail and non-profit. Our secret sauce is the close relationships we maintain with the media, social influencers, business networks, entrepreneurs and key decision-makers. To learn more, visit https://www.skaibluemedia.com/ .

