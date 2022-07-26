Phosphorus Debuting New Mobile xIoT Security Lab at Black Hat USA to Demonstrate Live Remediation of High-Risk Devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ , the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), is debuting the industry's first Mobile xIoT Lab at Black Hat USA 2022 where it will offer live demonstrations of high-risk IoT, OT, and network-connected devices.

The Mobile xIoT Security Lab offers a hands-on experience in securing 10 vulnerable enterprise and industrial devices.

The Mobile xIoT Security Lab (August 10-11) offers participants an up-close, hands-on experience in securing 10 vulnerable enterprise and industrial devices, including printers, security cameras, VoIP phones, network switches, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and more. Each of these devices contain high-risk or critical CVEs (CVSS scores of 8-10) which could be exploited by adversaries to gain remote access to the device, change configuration settings, steal data, deploy ransomware, and potentially "pivot" from the device to move laterally inside the connected IT network. All of the devices and vulnerabilities included in the demo are commonly found in real-world deployments, although most organizations are unaware of the risks.

"Although IoT and OT devices are incredibly beneficial to all types of organizations, they also have created a new attack surface that threat actors are actively exploiting," said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. "The Mobile xIoT Security Lab provides an opportunity for companies to see first-hand how insecure these devices really are, while also giving them clear guidance on how to harden these devices against future attacks through simple, proactive, and automated solutions."

Phosphorus's Mobile xIoT Security Lab features vulnerable devices and live demonstrations of automated remediations, including safe firmware updates, device hardening, credential rotation, and monitoring. Participants will also learn how to find, fix, and monitor their xIoT devices.

Find — Identify, assess, and discover all enterprise x IoT Things

Fix — Patch, update, and secure all x IoT Things with One-Click remediation

Monitor — Ongoing management, detection, and response for all xIoT Things

The Mobile xIoT Lab takes place August 10-11 at the Phosphorus xIoT Security Suite at the Four Seasons Las Vegas. To register in advance, visit https://phosphorus.io/black-hat-usa-2022/ , or sign up at the conference.

Visit Phosphorus at Black Hat USA (booth 2470) to learn more about the Mobile xIoT Security Lab and get a closer look at the industry's first and only security remediation and discovery platform for enterprise and industrial xIoT devices. Phosphorus will be providing a full walkthrough of its Enterprise xIoT Security Platform, which delivers proactive and automated security for IoT, OT, and network devices.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ is the leading extended Security of Things platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored enterprise IoT and OT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform fully automates the remediation of the biggest IoT/IIoT/OT vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date device firmware, default device credentials, and out-of-date certificates. Founded in 2017 by Chris Rouland, Rebecca Rouland, and Earle Ady, the company is a trusted partner of Fortune 500s, Global 2000, and government agencies. Phosphorus is a privately held company headquartered in Nashville, TN, with investors including SYN Ventures and MassMutual Ventures. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .

