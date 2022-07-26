PC Matic Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American-based cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced it has received authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its federal application execution control solution, PC Matic Federal. PC Matic's Authorization to Operate (ATO) is at the moderate impact level through partnership from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

With the full authorization milestone now achieved, PC Matic Federal joins a small and elite group of cloud technology companies authorized to sell into the federal marketplace. This designation allows the United States federal government to begin purchasing and deploying the company's patented application execution control technology to endpoints across its respective departments and agencies. Application execution control is also commonly referred to as Application Whitelisting or Application Allowlisting.

"Zero trust begins with prevention," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "As the federal government begins to align its IT infrastructure with Zero Trust Architectures (ZTA) as mandated by the President's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, the ability to procure and deploy application execution control solutions is mission critical. With our authorization fully approved, PC Matic Federal is now well-positioned to assist the federal government with taking a preventative approach to cybersecurity by enhancing its zero trust architectures."

PC Matic has been granted five patents and is a Technology Partner with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Zero-Trust Architecture project. The company was founded in 1999 and pioneered the use of default-deny permit by exception for computer applications.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The program enables federal agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based technology.

PC Matic Federal is available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, and more information on the product may be found at pcmatic.com/federal.

For more information on FedRAMP, visit https://www.fedramp.gov.

