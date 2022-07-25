SpiderVille Raises $1M Pre-Seed Funding to Accelerate Web3 Music Adoption

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderVille, a Web3 music startup, has raised a $1M pre-seed round from Contents Technologies, Samsung Next, and other notable angel investors to improve the discovery and distribution of music NFTs.

The funding will be put toward developing a sound infrastructure for Web3 artists and the music industry, raising awareness, and priming it for scalability.

According to its announcement, the company is set to launch its project Ooh La La, a Web3 music player designed to provide an easier way for users to discover, listen to, and manage their music NFTs.

"Despite music NFTs promising a more equitable system for artists than streaming, it is difficult for new users to discover them. So we've pulled them together in a single interface for users to easily navigate fresh musical content," Hyug Bin Kwon, co-founder and CEO of SpiderVille, shared in a statement.

The Ooh La La alpha will feature a single interface to aggregate music NFTs owned by users across various blockchain networks, along with playlist management and trending track discovery.

Emphasizing a truly borderless music NFT experience, the project also hopes to provide an accessible on-ramp for artists and consumers from under-represented regions.

"SpiderVille's dedicated team is focused on building a product that isn't just temporary hype but has real-world impact. We think SpiderVille will be a key player in this space, and we are proud to work closely with them to reshape the music industry for artists worldwide," said Jangwon Lee, the founder of Contents Technologies.

