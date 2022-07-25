Holland America Line Celebrates One Year Back to Cruising Since End of Industry-Wide Pause

500,000 nautical miles sailed and 6.5 million meals served in first year back

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's guests and team members celebrated an important milestone this weekend, marking one full year of a return to sailing after the cruise industry pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nieuw Amsterdam was the line's first ship back, resuming cruising July 24, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. The ship reached the one-year mark while in port in Whitter, Alaska.

Nieuw Amsterdam celebrated one year of cruising since returning to service after a pause due to pandemic on July 24, 2022, while sailing in Alaska. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line has operated more than 240 cruises in the past year with more to come as full fleet is sailing.

"The emotions and excitement from a year ago still resonate today as destinations around the world open and we persist in fully getting back to cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We are grateful to our guests who returned to sail with us, to our team members who came back to sea, to the ports that welcomed us, to our partners who stood by us and to all of our shoreside employees who got us back in the water. Over the past year we have operated more than 240 cruises, and we look forward to continuing to offer more memorable vacations."

Over the past year, Holland America Line's 10 remaining ships restarted in a variety of destinations as ports opened to visitors. In addition to Alaska, the brand has resumed travel to Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal and South Pacific. Before the end of the year, the ships will return to Australia/New Zealand and South America/Antarctica.

The highly anticipated 71-day Grand Africa Voyage sets sail in October 2022, while the 128-day Grand World and 74-day Grand South America and Antarctica voyages depart in January 2023; Asia itineraries will resume in February 2023.

Return to Service Dates for Each Ship

Holland America Line paced the return of its ships over the year, welcoming the last ship back into service in June 2022:

Eurodam, Aug. 15, 2021; Koningsdam, Oct. 10, 2021; Rotterdam, Oct. 20, 2021; Nieuw Statendam, Nov. 21, 2021; Zuiderdam, Dec. 23, 2021; Noordam, April 24, 2022; Oosterdam, May 8, 2022; Zaandam, May 12, 2022; and Westerdam, June 12, 2022.

Volendam began housing Ukrainian refugees in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, April 5, 2022, as part of an agreement announced with the Netherlands and City of Rotterdam. The ship will reposition for a September 24 cruise from Italy.

Fun Facts and Figures Since the Return to Service in July 2021:

Cruises sailed: 242

Different ports visited: 169

Nautical miles sailed: 502,565 (577,950 miles), enough to travel to the moon and back two-and-a-half times

Glacier visits in Alaska : 122

Team members welcomed back on board to serve guests: 12,287 (98 different nationalities)

Unique shore excursions operated: more than 2,000

Funds raised for On Deck for a Cause: $210,000

Meals served: more than 6,500,000

Specialty coffee drinks served: 700,000

Beers consumed: 1,117,306

Soda, water and juice consumer: 3,235,855

Entertainment: more than 25,000 performances

Trivia questions asked: 76,000

Floral arrangements: more than 60,000 fleetwide on cruises

