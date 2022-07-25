Aydin Mohtashamian Joins Parry Labs as Chief Operating Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC welcomes Aydin Mohtashamian as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Parry Labs, a high-growth defense technology company that provides cloud-based mission system solutions, will leverage Mohtashamian's experience as a seasoned executive with expertise in digital transformation, operational planning and execution, and large-scale systems integration.

(PRNewsfoto/Parry Labs LLC) (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Parry Labs, Mohtashamian worked over 20 years in the defense aerospace industry with leadership roles at QinetiQ (formerly MTEQ) and L3 Technologies where he demonstrated success at developing next generation C5ISR solutions, overseeing business operations, and spearheading product development leading directly to strategic company growth.

"We are thrilled to have Aydin bring his expertise in executing business across major programs and passion for driving innovation," said Parry Labs Chief Executive Officer, John Parkes. "His leadership, dedication to our customers, and commitment to excellence will make him a tremendous fit with the Parry Labs team."

Aydin Mohtashamian commented, "I am excited to join Parry Labs and look forward to delivering our transformational technologies to the warfighter and helping lead the company during this time of tremendous growth."

Mohtashamian holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Texas A&M University, and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Nuclear Engineering from the United States Military Academy.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs is a solutions provider to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies, designing and deploying advanced systems solutions ranging from mission computing and power systems to RF Solutions. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay hardware and software family of systems, which provides the digital backbone and connectivity for the M2DO environment to exist on any Air, Ground, or Sea platform. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parrylabs/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC