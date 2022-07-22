Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 5, 2022

SMITHS FALLS, ON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022 before financial markets open on August 5, 2022.

Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on August 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

Management will address questions during a Q&A portion of the call related to Canopy Growth's business and financial results. Additionally, verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions in advance using a platform developed by Say Technologies. Shareholders can submit questions starting on July 29, 2022, at 10:00 am ET by visiting:

https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q1.

The platform will close on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 am ET.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 5, 2022 at:

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

