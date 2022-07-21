Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group Sign Strategic Alliance to Expand Registry Collection Hotels with 14 All-Inclusive Resorts

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with more than 8,900 hotels in over 95 countries, and Palladium Hotel Group, one of the largest Spanish hotel companies, announced, today, a commercial alliance that will add more than 6,500 rooms to Wyndham's Registry Collection. The 14 spectacular all-inclusive TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts managed by Palladium Hotel Group are located in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil and will join Wyndham's portfolio under a long-term agreement leveraging Wyndham's extensive distribution and bringing Wyndham's all-inclusive resort portfolio to 26 hotels.

"Expanding Registry Collection Hotels continues Wyndham's global growth in the luxury space and grants more travelers access to new, preeminent experiences in some of the most remarkable destinations," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "These unique, all-inclusive hotels are designed to ensure that guests - whether redeeming Wyndham Rewards points or booking directly – will enjoy an elevated vacation."

"This agreement with a hotel company that has one of the greatest distribution capacities in the United States is a great pairing for us" – said Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group – "This alliance is part of our commitment to the American market due to its proximity and great air connectivity with the Caribbean destinations where we operate. We are also very pleased to add synergies between our Palladium Rewards program and Wyndham Rewards®, recognized as one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. As a hotel management company, thanks to this agreement, we improve our value proposition to owners, as we add to it a great know-how and experience of operating all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean."

Registry Collection Hotels is a selection of hotels handpicked for their incredible experiences in spectacular destinations with an unmistakable individuality, elevated by thoughtful design and world-class service, key values shared by Palladium Hotel Group's brands. As part of the agreement, Palladium Hotel Group's two all-inclusive luxury brands Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels will join Wyndham's leading luxury Registry Collection brand. These include:

Family All-Inclusive Vacations with Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts : the hotels offer an all-inclusive experience with a wide array of sports and leisure activities, entertainment, excellent dining options and extensive services and facilities for families, couples and business groups.

Adults Only All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts with TRS Hotels: a great adults-only experience with exclusive butler service and personalized attention for couples and single travelers around the world.

Through this alliance, both companies seek to strengthen their leadership position in the region and to continue expanding while delivering high-quality standards in key tourist destinations in the Caribbean. By joining the Registry Collection, Palladium Hotel Group's hotels will maintain their spirit and unique individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and the award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program with more than 94 million enrolled members. At the same time, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will benefit from Palladium Hotel Group's long history as a hotel management company in 5-star all-inclusive resorts in America and especially in the Caribbean.

The first four properties to join Registry Collection Hotels under this alliance include:

Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya ( Mexico ): situated along the stunning coast of the Riviera Maya, the resort complex is located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum . These three hotels are an all-inclusive hideaway ideal for couples or friends looking for a tranquil vacation, or families seeking a memorable adventure. The property features 1,100 fully equipped spacious rooms, as well as a gastronomy wide offer, including nine restaurants à la carte, twenty-one themed bars, six freshwater pools, a range of activities thoughtfully created for families, as well as the impressive wellness center Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness.

TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya ( Mexico ): this 5-star luxury hotel welcomes adults seeking privacy and personalized holidays with butler and 24h room service whilst also offering unlimited access to an exquisite array of global cuisines, top-quality amenities, access to an incredible infinity pool overlooking the azure Caribbean waters, a VIP adults-only beach and the successful Chic Cabaret & Restaurant, a three-hour gastro show with over 20 artists and a varied gourmet menu.

Hotel reservations at these properties can be made by visiting https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/registry-collection and https://www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

Additional Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels properties upcoming this August and September under the Registry Collection as part of the agreement include:

Cancun - Costa Mujeres, Mexico

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa: sitting on Costa Mujeres beach, a stunning destination in one of the most exclusive areas of the Caribbean in the north of Cancun . The resort has 673 suites, 5-star leisure activities and services well-suited for families, couples, groups of friends, or business professionals, a wide variety of cuisine from around the world and Family Selection at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts product, with exclusive facilities and VIP treatment for the whole family.

In addition, guests from Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa have the opportunity to learn tennis from the best at Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre through unique tennis classes based on Rafa Nadal´s personal values and experience.

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa: nestled along the picturesque Bay of Banderas in Mexico's sublime Riviera Nayarit, the 510-room resort offers scenic Pacific Ocean views and a variety of 5-star experiences from a kids' club and teen club to multiple dining outlets and water-based activities such as catamaran sailing, kayaking, sailing and snorkeling. Families can also enjoy their vacation to the fullest with the Family Selection program including unique facilities for all ages.

Playa Bávaro - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, and Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa: located on the seashore of the famous Bávaro Beach, in Punta Cana , the 3-property resort lies in an exotic landscape with lush palm tree plantations, and more than a half mile stretch of pristine white sand with sparkling waters. With 1,621 beautiful and bright guest rooms, multiple gastronomic options with delicious cuisine suited to the most diverse palates, and sea and sand activities, guests will undoubtedly have a fun-filled Caribbean getaway.

TRS Turquesa Hotel: designed exclusively for adult travelers, the resort offers innovative facilities and exceptional spaces, as well as the butler service characteristic of the TRS Hotels brand. Other areas include an adults-only secret pool, beach club, Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center and the new Chic Cabaret & Restaurant, the exquisite multiple-course dinner enjoyed while admiring breath-taking acrobatics, stunning choreography and music from all genres.

Cap Cana - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

TRS Cap Cana Hotel: this luxury 115-room adults-only property is situated in the most exclusive part of Punta Cana on the east coast of the Dominican Republic . Guests can enhance their experience with the butler and 24-hour room services, the treatments at Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness, the extensive variety of exceptional gastronomic experiences featuring five à la carte restaurants as well as to embark on fishing and diving trips from the nearby marina or to visit the amazing Playa Juanillo beach with turquoise water and white sand.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa: found on the Northeast coast of Jamaica , the resort sits between two of the island's most popular tourist towns, Lucea and Montego Bay . It offers 1,054 spacious, fully-fitted rooms, and grand architecture that embodies the vast natural environment, incorporating one of the largest pools in the Caribbean along with spacious grounds. This 5-star resort offer guests immediate access to the beach, the opportunity to try eleven restaurants and fifteen unique themed bars, to enjoy several entertainment options for all ages or to relax at Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness.

Imbassaí, Brazil

Grand Palladium Imbassaí Resort & Spa: tucked within the lush Imbassaí nature reserve, this resort is set in the idyllic Praia do Forte. The hotel is famous for its excellent facilities and top-quality services with a variety of international dishes at six restaurant options, four swimming pools and 654 luxury rooms, among others. The resort has celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with the launch of "The Signature Level", a Palladium Hotel Group's reinterpretation of the all-inclusive concept, which offers magnificent advantages. With this program guests can enjoy a privileged Bar Ondas, located next to the beach; access to the Segredo Pool with waiter service and Pool Concierge; as well as preferential rates in the beauty and wellness treatments at Zentropia Palladium Wellness & Spa or baby-sitting for the little ones, among other services.

In addition to these properties, the Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) also managed by Palladium Hotel Group, will be joining Trademark Collection by Wyndham:

Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino: set in one of the most elegant and relaxed areas of Santo Domingo , transient and business guests alike can enjoy the resort's modern features including 271 guest rooms, six restaurants and bars, a swimming pool and sports center with seven tennis courts and a well-equipped spa.

All 15 properties will become part of the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, which offers its approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com and www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties with more than 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of more than 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Registry Collection Hotels by Wyndham

Get lost in your travels and let Registry Collection Hotels meet you there. With thoughtful design, brilliant service and unsurpassed attention to detail, our handpicked hotels and resorts deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world. Book your next stay at www.registrycollectionhotels.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about how we're elevating individuality for independent-minded luxury hotel owners and developers around the world. Registry Collection Hotels are affiliated with, but separate from The Registry Collection, the world's largest luxury exchange program.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first Wyndham-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates 41 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels and the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under license with three hotels in Ibiza Tenerife and Marbella. Palladium Hotel Group is characterized by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

