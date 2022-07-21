Americable Chooses Enghouse Networks And Broadpeak To Stream TV To US Military In Japan

Fully managed solution provides outstanding quality video stream

MARKHAM, ON and NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks, a leading global IPTV SaaS platform solutions provider, and Broadpeak®, a major global video streaming company, have been selected by Americable International, Inc. to deliver world-class video streaming service to US military personnel serving in Japan.

Americable is dedicated to improving the lives of the US military serving overseas by providing the best television programming in the highest quality format. The company also offers the fastest and most reliable internet connections at affordable pricing.

Americable is currently deploying an adaptive solution from Enghouse and Broadpeak to ensure high quality service for their users on a wide range of devices, including Fire TV and AndroidTV™.

"We're dedicated to giving overseas military personnel world-class service," said Kathy Ragusa, CEO of Americable. To achieve this, we've adopted future-proof streaming solutions from Enghouse and Broadpeak to grow our service. Broadpeak's expertise in video delivery and the high-quality user experience of Enghouse enable our partnership to move our video streaming service to the forefront of the industry."

Americable is using Broadpeak's peakVU TV video streaming service that leverages its software-based video origin, video packaging and CDN, along with more than 10 years of IP adaptive bitrate delivery experience. The solution enables the delivery of live, catch-up TV, NPVR, and VOD American content, as well as local Japanese content to Americable Stream subscribers. They are leveraging Enghouse's innovative EspialTV platform which provides a multi-tenant, cloud based solution to manage and control the TV service and client solutions for mobile, retail STBs (e.g. FireTV, AppleTV) and managed STBs.

"Americable provide s a vital service for US military personnel serving overseas, and we were honored they selected Enghouse Networks, EspialTV to help them offer a compelling TV service," said Mick McCluskey, Vice President, Product Management, Enghouse Networks. "We have an unrivalled track record of delivering outstanding television experiences for residential and bulk/commercial customers, which will be applicable for this deployment."

"We are very pleased to partner with Americable and Enghouse to enhance TV quality for Americable Stream subscribers," said Mario Rainville, Vice President, Sales, Broadpeak North America. "Broadpeak's future-proof solutions, which include advanced monitoring and usage data tools, will contribute to caching content that holds the greatest value to consumers, especially while far away from home."

As Broadpeak's solutions are fully integrated with Enghouse EspialTV and deployed with multiple operators, Americable was able to deploy the solution rapidly and without risk.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation and build a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio covers Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, Satellite, OTT and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million simultaneous streams. Broadpeak is headquartered in Cesson Sevigne, France.

View original content:

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited