ABC Fine Wine & Spirits opens new store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer unveils new location on 17th St. Causeway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, announced it will open a second store in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area Friday, July 22 on the 17th Street Causeway in the Harbordale neighborhood.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has been proudly Florida family-owned since 1936. (PRNewswire)

"There's a lot to celebrate in this area of Ft. Lauderdale and we have been waiting to build and open an ABC here for a long time," said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III. "We're thrilled to welcome guests who can experience our high level of service and value. They will love our selection and how close we are to everything."

This new 7,000-square-foot store is located at 901 SE 17th St. and features wine and spirits experts, thousands of popular brands and exclusive labels from the Sourced & Certified™ Collection, a walk-in cigar humidor and a walk-in beer cooler. Guests who are new to ABC can sign up for ABC Access loyalty rewards like $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, free bottles and Vault access for hard-to-find bottles like Pappy Van Winkle, Blanton's and more.

This store opening follows a year of unprecedented growth for Fort Lauderdale, as reported by Forbes Magazine last September. The Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority's forecast for this decade predicts significant urban core development for the coastal city, and ABC is proud to be part of that expansion with the opening of a second store location in the area.

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors alike since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, wine experts, a Concierge service for large events, online shopping with curbside pickup or delivery through abcfws.com. ABC has 125 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.

The new store will open its doors on Friday, July 22, at 9 a.m. Store hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, please visit abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC by following them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

