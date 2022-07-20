Veteran Dallas Bankruptcy Attorney Mark Castillo Joins Carrington Coleman

Addition of respected attorney bolsters already-stout bankruptcy group

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigator Mark Castillo has joined Dallas-based Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP as a partner.

Mr. Castillo represents debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, official committees, and trustees in all areas of bankruptcy law, litigation, and corporate matters. He has tried lawsuits involving millions of dollars in bankruptcy-related claims, including fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, turnover, conversion, and contract matters, and has litigated or settled millions more in preference and fraudulent-transfer claims.

"Our firm is dedicated to protecting the interests of our clients and their businesses and has a longstanding reputation for excellence in the bankruptcy arena," says Carrington Coleman's Managing Partner Monica Latin. "We are excited to welcome to the team a colleague of Mark's stature and experience."

A frequent speaker and author on bankruptcy and litigation topics, Mr. Castillo is a member of the College of the State Bar of Texas, an honorary society for qualified attorneys dedicated to both high ethical standards and improved training for all attorneys. He is also a Master and Pupilage Group Leader with the Hon. John C. Ford American Inn of Court, and has earned professional honors from Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, and the Dallas Business Journal.

Mr. Castillo joins Carrington Coleman from Curtis Castillo PC, along with bankruptcy associate Robert Rowe. Also joining the firm is litigation associate Rae Guyse, formerly of Haynes and Boone.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 52-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at https://www.ccsb.com/.

