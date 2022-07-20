SyncDog Named Winner In 10th Annual CDM Global InfoSec Awards

Secure.Systems recognized as a Cutting Edge solution provider in Mobile Endpoint Security

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has named SyncDog a Cutting Edge solution provider in Mobile Endpoint Security in the 2022 CDM Global Infosec Awards. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe with winners being announced at the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/SyncDog Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized by the CDM awards program as a leader in the mobile security market," said Brian Egenrieder, CRO of SyncDog. "Our Trusted Mobile Workspace (TMW) is a first-of-its-kind fully integrated mobile endpoint security system that serves as a protective shield over a device landscape. From new and existing data security/privacy regulations, device management, threat defense, and secure BYOD support, our Zero Trust platform truly encompasses all critical components to ensure enterprises maintain compliance, increase productivity and stay protected from growing mobile endpoint-threats."

Permanent remote and hybrid work policies have become the new normal, enabling employees to be essentially Work From Anywhere (WFA). This shift in the workplace has challenged enterprises to balance employee enablement and security without infringing upon employee privacy. SyncDog allows companies to remove workforce limitations, enabling unrestricted, unimpeded, and secure collaboration between mobile employees and their enterprise ecosystem. Through a validated FIPS 140-2 certified, AES 256-bit encrypted application container that stores and protects emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, documents and access to the intranet, SyncDog is able to increase security, user experience, performance and ease of management in a singular holistic solution.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. SyncDog is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

With SyncDog it no longer matters if the device is iOS or Android, Managed or Unmanaged, Corporate Owned or personal (BYOD) – all can be supported through a single solution. SyncDog protects and manages devices, controls access to apps, defends against phishing and malware, and encrypts and isolates all corporate data, files and apps accessed by or stored on devices, simplifying set-up and management and improving productivity. SyncDog's holistic approach to mobile endpoint security empowers corporations to achieve compliance with new security and privacy laws without a trade-off in productivity.

To stay up to date on all SyncDog news, please visit: www.syncdog.com

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

Sara Knott

540-764-0043

LaunchTech Communications

sknott@golaunchtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SyncDog Inc.