EmitBio Study of Novel COVID-19 Treatment Projects Annual Savings of Over $4 Billion

At-Home Treatment Saves Lives and Dollars

4th Peer Reviewed Manuscript Supports Utility of RD-X19 Home Treatment

DURHAM, N.C., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmitBio, Inc., today announced the publication of a peer reviewed manuscript in the Journal of Medical Economics entitled "Economic and clinical impact of a novel, light-based, at-home antiviral treatment on mild-to-moderate COVID-19." The article details a health economic cost savings model that illustrates the positive public health impact of treating mild disease, early in disease progression after testing positive for COVID-19. Outpatient treatments like the EmitBio RD-X19 device demonstrate benefit in the model in terms of both lives and dollars saved, estimating that if just 10% of cases received outpatient treatment over a 1-year period, the corresponding healthcare savings in the United States totals $4.4 billion.

"Everyone begins with mild disease. Start treatment early and you can save lives," said John Oakley, Co-author and Chief Financial Officer of EmitBio, "Our data suggests with only 10% of the population receiving our at-home treatment, there would be 684,000 fewer COVID cases and over 17,000 lives saved. This doesn't consider the enormity of loss of productivity and reduction of disease spread due to the fewer number of symptomatic disease days."

The model was designed to estimate COVID-19 cases, deaths, and healthcare costs over a 12-month period following introduction of treatments like the RD-X19 device, a novel, light-based, at-home treatment for COVID-19 infection. The input variables provide for various adoption rates of the treatment and also include projected clinical outcomes utilizing the results from a recently published clinical study of the RD-X19 device, ranging from 1.2 to 3.6 days of reduced symptomatic disease.

This news comes after the recent call for therapies to treat people who are unlikely to develop severe COVID-19 and currently have no widely approved medications to ease the illness (The hunt for drugs for mild COVID: scientists seek to treat those at lower risk, July 18, 2022). Expert commentary concluded that decreasing the time spent ill could reduce the disruption that even mild cases can inflict on people's jobs and family lives.

"We believe everyone deserves a treatment regardless of their vaccination status or risk factors," Oakley continued. "Non-systemic, variant agnostic treatments, such as the RD-X19, are needed to fight the next waves of COVID to ensure lives are not lost unnecessarily."

The EmitBio RD-X19 device is investigational and is not yet available for sale in the United States. The Company is working diligently with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enable authorization.

About EmitBio Inc.

EmitBio™ is a biotechnology company comprised of light and life scientists with focus on the highly specific use of light to stimulate physiological signals and initiate healing at the cellular level. The Company targets using this proprietary technology platform to enable prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high volume deployment to redefine the standard of care for a number of diseases and conditions. The RD-X19 has been through 3 in-human trials comprising of over 270 patients. The Company is working diligently with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enable authorization. EmitBio Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio LLC.

