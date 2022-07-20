Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Northside Hospital Cancer Institute

With the most board-certified oncologists in Georgia, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute delivers a powerful combination of doctors, treatment options, and support resources for cancer patients

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) has been offering cancer care services in Georgia since 1978, and in that time has grown into one of the largest and most respected providers of cancer care services in the Southeast. NHCI has one of the largest community-based oncology research networks in the nation, and is one of a few community cancer programs in the country offering Phase I-IV clinical trials. Northside Hospital also leads Georgia's National Cancer Institute Oncology Research Program (GA NCORP), and is one of 15 U.S. biorepositories for the National Institute of Health Cancer Moonshot Biobank℠ Program.

"NHCI continually stays on the leading edge of cancer research, and joining Caris' POA with other leading cancer centers further supports that vision," said Guilherme Cantauria, M.D., Ph.D, Chairman, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute/Principal Investigator, GA NCORP. "Caris' POA provides access to innovative research collaborations that allow us to continue to provide patients in communities across Georgia access to state-of-the-art cancer treatment opportunities through personalized cancer care that combines the best treatments with the latest procedures and technology, specifically tailored to each patient's cancer."

In 2014, Northside Hospital was awarded a grant by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), as a member of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), to implement a new cancer research program that aims to reach more Georgians in their own cities and towns, ensuring they have access to the best possible patient care. The grant was renewed in 2019 for another six years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Northside Hospital Cancer Institute to the POA network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "As one of the nation's largest cancer programs, and the statewide leader of the National Cancer Institute Oncology Research Program (NCORP), NHCI's mission and vision aligns with the POA's goal to advance cancer research and treatment for all patients."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 69 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Over the past decade, Northside has established a reputation of excellence in the area of oncology. Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) has become one of the largest and most respected providers of cancer care in the Southeast with over 14,000 new cancer cases in 2021 and services provided at over 50 locations. An expert team of board-certified oncologists, specialty trained nurses and other health care professionals work together to provide patient-centered, multidisciplinary cancer care. Overall, the NHCI is recognized for providing high quality, comprehensive cancer care including screening, diagnosis, research, treatment and support services throughout Georgia.

