XT.com Adds Trading Support for Provisional (PVN)

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com is proud to announce that it has listed Provisional (PVN) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing helps both parties work together in a well-defined pattern to close the gap between traditional modes of trading and uplift crypto trading activities to a new level in light of the growing popularity of Web3 and Metaverse. Additionally, this initiative is meant to give everyone a chance to trade PVN/USDT conveniently with no hidden fees on XT.com.

The PVN token is an innovative Golf network blockchain and one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the market with high anonymity. In addition, the Provisional ecosystem offers a customized payment system with the PVN token. Because of its superior user interface and completely protected data, the token is deemed as one of the best cryptos for trading.

Retail investors, crypto enthusiasts, and both the XT.com and Provisional token communities can start trading straightforwardly by depositing their crypto assets. The deposit option empowers users to gain access and go ahead and execute a buy and sell order of PVN token on the exchange. Traders can also opt-in to perform a withdrawal of their trades.

Jonathan Shih, Country Manager at XT.com stated, "We're excited to have the Provisional (PVN) token listed on our platform. With this new listing, we look forward to mutually helping the sports ecosystem, especially the golf enthusiasts, by aiding them with better community management and new business opportunities."

About Provisional (PVN) Token

Provisional (PVN) is a blockchain-based company with a team composed of top Golf and talented IT experts. The company seeks to provide golf users with a simple and stable reservation payment system and highly useful data through the blockchain-based PVN platform. Moreover, it aims to revitalize the sports ecosystem by providing new business opportunities to partners with golf courses, driving ranges, related sports, and brands by improving scores through reliable game record management, transparency, and effective community management. It also provides users with a special opportunity to obtain rewards according to network activation.

Website: https://en.pvncoin.com/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

SOURCE XT.com