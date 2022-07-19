Itaú Unibanco: Virtual meeting - Results 2Q22

SÃO PAULO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q22 results to be disclosed soon.
Results will be published in the investor relations website on Monday, August 8th, after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.
On Tuesday 9th, we will present our 2Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.
Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO
Alexsandro Broedel, CFO
Renato Lulia Jacob, IRO
Aug 9,
9 A.M. (EDT)
Portuguese and English
register now – https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados2t22/Default_eng.aspx
Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa, Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
