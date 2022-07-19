Greymatter Innovationz (GMI), a leading digital transformation provider launches its Nearshore Innovation Hub in Guadalajara, Mexico

The company plans to grow the Mexico Innovation Hub to 300+ employees in next 24 months

GUADALAJARA, Mexico and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greymatter Innovationz (GMI), a leading digital transformation technology services provider today announced the launch of its Nearshore Innovation Hub at Guadalajara, Mexico. The Innovation Hub will deliver digital technology services for its North America clients.

Greymatter Innovationz (PRNewswire)

Greymatter plans to grow its Nearshore Guadalajara Hub from its current 30+ employees to 300+ employees in the next 24 months. The company has been building an 'any shoring model' with delivery teams across US, Mexico, and India.

Greymatter (GMI) provides services across UX, Cloud Migration, and Dev SecOps, Data and Digital Transformation services. The company has a razor-sharp focus on Biopharma and Healthcare Industries.

"We at Greymatter are happy to call Guadalajara our new home, the vibrant city and its culture are an important input to the values and beliefs of our company." said Malay Verma, Co-Founder & President, GMI "We are building an employee first and inclusive culture at Greymatter and see this Innovation Hub as a host some of the best minds in the region. We are also actively engaging local talent towards building skills and capacity"

"Greymatter has been built in the digital era, it has given us an opportunity to truly reimagine the way we build capacity, capability, and culture. This has helped us accelerate time to market for our clients significantly," said Rajeshwar Dayal Mitra, Co-Founder & President, GMI. "While doing things differently has helped GMI, the team also brings in the experience of building billion-dollar businesses, and executing some of the largest technology transformation projects globally."

Greymatter Innovationz is a leading digital services provider.

Website: www.greymatterinnovationz.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862152/Greymatter_Innovationz_Logo.jpg

