CRAFT WORK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SEXSON MECHANICAL

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in Sexson Mechanical Company ("Sexson"), through its Midwestern-focused platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC. Sexson will remain under its current name and be helmed by Corey Stein as President, who has been with the company for over 10 years.

(PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, Sexson's roots go back to 1999 when it was founded by John Sexson. Sexson provides a full suite of mechanical and electrical contracting services, including that for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing systems. Its high quality Industrial and Commercial customer base includes the VA Hospital, Indiana Government Center, Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County (CIB), Indiana Airport Authority, Ivy Tech, Indianapolis Public Schools, City of Greenwood, City of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Purdue University, University of Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Convention Center, Bankers Life Field House and many more.

"When looking for a partner to invest in Sexson, it was important for me personally to find someone that would respect our culture, our employees and our customers as much as I do and would support the company through continued investment. Craft Work has deep knowledge and experience with mechanical contractors and a track record of success," said John Sexson, adding, "I feel confident they will be a good partner for the company in its next phase."

"Sexson Mechanical is a truly impressive company with a great culture, a talented management team and a dedicated, highly skilled union work force. We are very excited about this investment and look forward to supporting the team," said Jeremy McGuire, President of Craft Work.

"Since 1999, Sexson Mechanical has been dedicated to the highest quality of customer service, delivered with integrity, friendliness, individual pride and company spirit," said Corey Stein, President of Sexson Mechanical. "We know that Craft Work shares these same values and will provide us with an excellent partner in our mission to provide the construction industry, owners, and contractors of Indiana with the services of a reputable, qualified and competent specialty contractor."

Williams Barrett & Wilkowski, LLP advised Sexson Mechanical on the transaction. Barnes & Thornburg LLP advised Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC and Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is a portfolio company of LS Power Equity Partners IV, L.P., focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contracting firms. Craft Work is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provides insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, in addition to its development of more than 660 miles of high voltage transmission, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired in total more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects. LS Power actively invests in distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management, Endurant Energy and EVgo, as well as Waste-to-Renewable Generation and Fuel initiatives. Additionally, LS Power invests in renewables and energy storage through REV Renewables. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $48 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://www.lspower.com

About Sexson Mechanical

Tracing its roots back to 1999 and based in Greenwood, Indiana, Sexson Mechanical is a one stop, full service mechanical contractor specializing in both Commercial and Industrial work with capabilities spanning a wide range of services in the Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Sexson provides expertise and quality service in all areas of commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, mechanical piping, electrical, natural gas services, excavation, design & build, welding & fabrication. For more information, please visit https://sexsonmechanical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LS Power