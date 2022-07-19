10 Years in, JARS by dani Launches Their Next Dessert Innovation; Ice Cream Cakes

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS by dani, the beloved dessert brand famous for their colorful and delicious layers in mason jars, has launched its latest innovation, Ice Cream Cake! Taking their most popular JAR layers and pairing them with cake and ice cream to create the perfect dessert.

JARS by dani ICE CREAM CAKE (PRNewswire)

"This has been a labor of love, art, taste, design, and joy!" Dani Beckerman , founder JARS by dani

JARS by dani started almost 10 years ago when founder Dani Beckerman came across a mason jar in a craft store and was driven to develop the next new dessert obsession. Something delicious and beautiful—that looked as good as it tasted. She experimented with recipes until successfully creating her signature line of layered desserts in jars.

This summer, the dessert queen is at it again with a brand new line of JARS by dani Ice Cream Cakes. The latest innovation came out of Dani's knowledge that the perfect pairing for her JARS…is of course, ice cream.

The cakes come in a colorful illustrative box designed to be seen so it's just as enticing on the outside as it is on the inside. Serve it at a party, slice a few pieces of cake at your leisure, or scoop it like an ice cream sundae - stick it back in your freezer and enjoy the sweets as you see fit.

JARS by dani Ice Cream Cake comes in three delectable flavors: Loaded Cookie, Cake Batter and Strawberry Shortcake. Each multi layered cake is nut free & filled with tasty ingredients and signature layers from her well known original best selling JARS.

Loaded Cookie is packed with layers of chocolate chip vanilla cake, cookie dough ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, brownie batter, chocolate chunks, crumbled oreo, fudge brownie chunks and whipped cream topped with cookie dough and mini chocolate chips.

Cake Batter is funfetti cake, vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, cake batter, chunks of sugar cookie, whipped cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Strawberry Shortcake with a classic barbie-pink core made up of pink vanilla cake, layered with vanilla ice cream, pink sprinkles, fresh strawberry filling and chunks of sugar cookie mixed with fluffy whipped cream. This strawberry dream is topped with strawberry shortcake crumble for an indulgent finish

Once just a fun idea, JARS by dani has turned into a full-fledged business selling over 1 million jars to date. Dani has made a name for herself selling direct to consumer and through partnerships with Microsoft, Talenti, & Good Humor. Her JARS have become the favorite of A-Listers, corporations, and dessert lovers alike. Through delicious signature desserts, years of proven growth and a cult-like community, Dani is securing her place as a female founder to watch.

"I couldn't just create any new product. The JARS are so unique - a new line had to match the inventiveness of the original - Not to mention - we are crazy busy. We've been growing exponentially, year over year, over the last decade,- with a massive, sonic boom in the last three. As for what is next…we shall see," says Beckerman. "This has been a labor of love, art, taste, design, and joy!". Today, it's love at first bite as JARS by dani continues to capture the hearts of fans everywhere.The Ice Cream Cakes are available for shipping nationwide today on JARS by dani for $44 plus shipping.

We invite you to grab some JAR's, a cake, and surprise your party guests with something different and delicious!

