TRIUMPH RECEIVES CONTRACT FROM BOEING FOR WIRE CONTROL CABLES

BERWYN, Pa. and FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products and Services business has been awarded a contract from Boeing. The contract spans hundreds of variations of wire control cables used on the Boeing 737 MAX, 767, 777 and 777X programs. TRIUMPH will provide manufacturing, and life cycle support for these highly engineered mechanical components. The work under this agreement will be performed at TRIUMPH's Shelbyville, Indiana facility.

"We are proud to be selected as the provider for Boeing's wire control cable requirements. We will continue to deliver enhanced value to Boeing over the life of the contract," said Mike Boland, President of Triumph Actuation Product and Services.

TRIUMPH is a leading provider of mechanical and electro-mechanical control cables for commercial, military, and industrial platforms applications and has been providing wire control cables to Boeing since 2003.

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

