Onyx CenterSource Unveils Latest Integration for Travel Agency Affiliates of Booking.com

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its latest payment platform integration for Booking.com's affiliate travel agencies.

The integration is customized for Sabre-connected travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed bookings sent through the platform.

"Onyx has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that our offerings provide significant value to our clients," said Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer. "As payments become more global and complex, our innovative approach to payment technology will enable our partners to scale."

In addition to easing the payment process, the integration provides additional benefits for affiliate agencies of Booking.com. Sabre-connected travel agencies now can receive payments in their local currencies and dive into robust payment and partner performance metrics. They also have access to a dedicated client support team to resolve inquiries.

"The world of payments is always evolving, so giving our affiliates the tools and data that they need to be strategic is key," said Jeremy Cornuau, Booking.com director of global distribution partnerships. "Our partnership with Onyx capitalizes on both of our strengths, and that ultimately is a win for our agency partners."

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc., Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay – from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

