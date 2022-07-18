Aequs & Hindalco enter strategic alliance in commercial aerospace sector

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequs Pvt. Ltd., a leading aerospace components maker, and Hindalco Industries Ltd., one of the leading integrated aluminium products companies globally, have sealed a strategic alliance for long-term collaboration and joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector.

The partnership leverages the capabilities, market presence, and industry knowledge of the respective parties for the development, manufacture and qualification of extrusions required for commercial aerospace OEMs and other Aequs customers.

"This strategic alliance marks a breakthrough for the Indian aerospace sector by further integrating the entire value chain to deliver 100% in-country value add. It creates strategic value for our customers by enhancing manufacturing sustainability and reliability in the country," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs.

With the introduction of aluminium extrusions to its portfolio in partnership with Hindalco, Aequs strengthens the one-stop solution strategy with a fully localized aerospace supply chain that is sustainable and ecofriendly.

Aequs operates the largest aero machining facility in India with over 1 million machining hours delivered per year from the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster. The campus also houses co-located capabilities for end-to-end manufacturing from forgings to surface treatment and complex aerostructure assemblies.

Hindalco is a leading player in the extrusions industry in India with presence across the aluminium value chain – from bauxite mining to extrusions. It operates three extrusion plants in the country at Renukoot, Alupuram and Kuppam; and specializes in a wide range of alloys, including hard alloys and special alloys for the aerospace sectors. All plants have well-established manufacturing processes for die development and QA systems honed over a period of five decades. New application developments at Hindalco are supported by Hindalco Innovation Centre & Aditya Birla Science and Technology Centre, Mumbai.

About Aequs

Aequs is a diversified contract manufacturing company providing vertically integrated product solutions across the Aerospace, Toys and Consumer Durable Goods industries. By leveraging its manufacturing ecosystems, Aequs reliably delivers supply chain efficiencies to its global customer base. Aequs currently operates manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the United States.

About Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $26 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminum rolling and recycling company, and a major player in copper. It is also one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminum. Guided by its purpose of building a greener, stronger, smarter world, Hindalco provides innovative solutions for a sustainable planet. Its wholly owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company. Novelis is also a leading supplier of Aerospace plates and sheets with manufacturing presence in Germany and China. Hindalco's global footprint spans 50 manufacturing units across 10 countries.

