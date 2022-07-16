INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTU).

In March 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") sued the Company for allegedly deceiving consumers through misleading advertising campaigns promoting "free" tax filing services that millions of consumers were ultimately ineligible to utilize.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Intuit's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/ to learn more.

