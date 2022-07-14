New Empire Corp. Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

New York Based Developer and Construction Manager Hire Leading PR Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Empire Corp. (NEC), a cutting-edge New York City-based development and construction management firm, today announced their retention of Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

New Empire Corp. is dedicated to building top-quality residential mixed-use projects in New York City often identifying "hot" neighborhoods early on. By handling both the development and construction management of their projects, the firm minimizes unnecessary costs and offers prospective residents a full complement of amenities and high-quality finishes at competitive prices.

NEC will leverage RPR's long-standing media relations, expertise in both the real estate and finance industries, and experience crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate sustained top-tier media results.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Rubenstein Public Relations," said Emily Zhu, Head of Marketing Strategy at New Empire Corp. "Based on RPR's expertise in real estate, we believe the firm is well-equipped to help amplify our success in navigating New York City's residential market."

"With projects across Manhattan and its surrounding boroughs, New Empire Corp. has a proven track record of developing properties," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "NEC's recently acquired condominium development site in Woodside will offer attainable luxury to an already vibrant community."

NEC is responsible for over 100 completed residential projects throughout New York City. The Woodside project is NEC's third acquisition within the last 12 months. Acquired projects include a condominium site at 429 Second Avenue, Kips Bay and a 115,000 gross square foot property located at 24-01 Queens Plaza North, Long Island City, which was purchased earlier this year.

About New Empire Corp: NEC is a cutting-edge New York City based development and construction management firm dedicated to building top-quality residential mixed-use projects. Offering an investor and partner focused approach, the one-stop, high-impact developer has successfully renovated and built over 100 residential multifamily projects throughout New York City. New Empire Corp. prioritizes blending impeccable design with superior craftsmanship which has resulted in record breaking luxury living experiences at attainable prices. For more information, please visit www.newempirecorp.com

About Rubenstein Public Relations Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

