GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2022

SÃO PAULO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 68.6%. Total seats increased 74.1% and the number of departures increased by 79.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 54% and the load factor was 76.7%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 55.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 75.7%. The volume of departures increased by 73.9% and seats increased by 68.6%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 223 million, the demand (RPK) was 198 million and international load factor was 88.6%.

June/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Jun/22 Jun/21 % Var. 6M22 6M21 % Var. Jun/22 LTM Jun/21 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 14,812 8,246 79.6 % 94,328 52,559 79.5 % 175,906 108,985 61.4 %

Seats (thousand) 2,569 1,475 74.1 % 16,451 9,249 77.9 % 30,720 19,134 60.6 %

ASK (million) 2,960 1,756 68.6 % 19,106 11,033 73.2 % 35,089 22,723 54.4 %

RPK (million) 2,269 1,473 54.0 % 15,150 9,023 67.9 % 28,270 18,429 53.4 %

Load factor 76.7 % 83.9 % -7.2 p.p 79.3 % 81.8 % -2.5 p.p 80.6 % 81.1 % -0.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,877 1,210 55.2 % 12,608 7,425 69.8 % 23,998 15,228 57.6 %

Domestic GOL



















Departures 14,337 8,246 73.9 % 92,238 52,559 75.5 % 173,511 108,985 59.2 %

Seats (thousand) 2,488 1,475 68.6 % 16,092 9,249 74.0 % 30,310 19,134 58.4 %

ASK (million) 2,737 1,756 55.9 % 18,198 11,033 64.9 % 34,055 22,723 49.9 %

RPK (million) 2,071 1,473 40.6 % 14,387 9,023 59.4 % 27,413 18,429 48.7 %

Load factor 75.7 % 83.9 % -8.2 p.p 79.1 % 81.8 % -2.7 p.p 80.5 % 81.1 % -0.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,806 1,210 49.3 % 12,307 7,425 65.8 % 23,660 15,228 55.4 %

International GOL



















Departures 475 0 N.A 2,090 0 N.A 2,395 0 N.A

Seats (thousand) 81 0 N.A 359 0 N.A 410 0 N.A

ASK (million) 223 0 N.A 908 0 N.A 1,034 0 N.A

RPK (million) 198 0 N.A 763 0 N.A 857 0 N.A

Load factor 88.6 % 0 N.A 84.0 % 0 N.A 82.9 % 0 N.A

Pax on board (thousand) 71 0 N.A 301 0 N.A 339 0 N.A

On-time Departures 95.2 % 96.4 % -1.1 p.p 93.8 % 96.3 % -2.5 p.p 92.6 % 95.7 % -3.0 p.p

Flight Completion 99.1 % 99.2 % -0.1 p.p 99.5 % 99.0 % 0.6 p.p 99.4 % 98.5 % 0.9 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.7 3.2 77.8 % 31.3 18.6 68.6 % 55.0 36.0 52.9 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures



GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

