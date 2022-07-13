SOLANA NFTs NOW SUPPORTED BY THE FORTRESS WEB3 WALLET

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Blockchain Technologies announced today that NFTs minted on the Solana blockchain are now supported in the Fortress Wallet. This includes both the standalone app at my.fortress.app and, more importantly, the enterprise embeddable wallet for API integrators and developers who are embedding NFT wallets into their proprietary mobile and web applications located at developers.fortressapi.com.

The Fortress Wallet can now hold NFTs minted on any of the primary Web3 networks, Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon, side by side all in one place in one wallet. Naturally the wallet also supports the world's most popular cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and USDC.

NFTs are forming the electronic future of how the world's assets are held. From ticketing, in-game items, music royalties, financial instruments, supply chain tracking, authenticity of physical goods, digital art, collectibles, real estate deeds, healthcare records, and more; almost everything in our world is non-fungible. Through tokenization onto the blockchain, apps and platforms can start to interact with these assets in a way the promotes utility, transparency, and establishes clear provenance.

By embedding the Fortress Wallet into their existing mobile and web applications, enterprise developers can quickly and seamlessly add Web3 NFT capabilities to their featureset. No more sending users to third-party wallets to support their NFT initiatives.

As an example, major ticketing platforms entering Web3 are creating a cohesive user experience where their customers can buy tickets in-app just as they always have and then access them in the embedded Fortress NFT wallet. This approach will become the standard as web2 companies and brands onboard the next billion users into blockchain. Today, Fortress is proud to announce that it now supports Solana as part of the embeddable wallet API product that enables brands, platforms, and developers to embed wallets for their users directly into their existing applications.

"Solana is a phenomenal layer-1 blockchain for the tokenization of assets, which aligns perfectly with our vision of how fungible and non-fungible tokens are evolving to become the keys for all data and assets in our business and personal lives." Co-Founder & CPO of Fortress, Kevin Lehtiniitty. "The speed, scalability, and low-cost of Solana makes it perfect for everyday assets like tickets, collectibles, and other assets with frequent transactions."

Developers from large Fortune 100s to innovative young startups can now embed a secure NFT fortress directly into their application and leverage the power of Solana within that wallet and their application. Developers in the Web3 space can now use Fortress's infrastructure to frictionlessly spin up a wallet for users to hold Solana based assets and together onboard new users into the blockchain world without sending them to third party wallets or requiring them to understand complicated blockchain UX like seed phrases.

With this announcement, Fortress is making the power of Solana more accessible to the global developer community. Through an easy to integrate JSON API, any web2 developer can now seamlessly create a Web3 wallet, hold users' NFTs in the wallet, and create on-chain transaction. It's easier than ever before for developers to build platforms that embrace Solana-based tokens and facilitate the next wave of new users into the web3 world.

"The web2 to web3 transition is one countless companies consider every week, but that transition process is still too difficult for many companies without partners like Fortress" Said Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana Labs. "Solana Labs is helping onboard the first billion web3 users, and Fortress's support for the Solana blockchain will help us reach that goal."

Fortress provides a suite of API-driven B2B financial, regulatory and technology solutions to NFT and crypto innovators such as Solana and the people building incredible things on their blockchain. These leaders are setting up to transform the world thanks to Web3 initiatives.

For more information on the standalone or embeddable wallet, visit www.fortress.xyz. To sign up for the standalone wallet, visit www.fortress.app.

About Solana

Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world. Recognized as the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto, Solana hosts thousands of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more. Solana's scalability ensures transactions remain less than $0.01 for both developers and users. Acknowledged for their impeccable speed, with 400 millisecond block times, meaning as hardware gets faster, so does the network.

About Fortress Blockchain Technologies

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is a software development firm and holding company that is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. Fortress Trust Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortress Blockchain Technologies and is a full-retail Nevada-chartered financial institution.

