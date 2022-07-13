PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SCHEDULES RELEASE OF SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, announced today it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, July 27, 2022. PAG will host an audio webcast and conference call to discuss these results later that day at 2:00 PM (Eastern).

The Company's earnings press release and related investor presentation will be accessible that morning on the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com/investors.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

For telephone access to this conference call, please register in advance using this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dbtxjpcq

Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation which includes dial-in numbers and a unique conference call access code and PIN for entry. We suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

To access the live audio webcast, please use the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/328850966

A rebroadcast of the audio webcast and conference call will be available approximately two hours after its initial completion for the following seven days. The replay may be accessed via www.penskeautomotive.com/investors.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 373,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com Anthony Pordon

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

248-648-2540 tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

