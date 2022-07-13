ExchangeRight Surpasses $5 Billion in Assets Under Management

PASADENA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight , one of the nation's leaders in diversified real estate investment strategies, announced that the company and its affiliates have surpassed more than $5 billion in assets under management.

The company, founded by Joshua Ungerecht, David Fisher, and Warren Thomas in 2012, employs more than 160 people across the United States.

After starting with a two-property portfolio, ExchangeRight and its sister company, Telos Capital, has grown to manage more than 1,100 properties across 47 states, with more than 21 million square feet of commercial space under management. ExchangeRight specializes in net-leased properties, and targets properties with leases backed by large, national companies with primarily investment-grade credit ratings that operate essential businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and others with strong, recession-resilient track records.

ExchangeRight's proactive asset management principles have led to the collection of 100 percent of all rent due across its entire net lease platform since the company's inception.

Investors in all of ExchangeRight's full-cycle net-leased DST offerings have been provided with the opportunity to cash out, complete a 1031 exchange, or execute a 721 exchange of their DST interests for operating partnership (OP) units in a REIT on a tax-deferred basis. Investors who elected to perform a 721 exchange have averaged the equivalent of a 9.25 percent annualized return on their initial capital investment given their ability to invest in the acquiring REIT at a discount to its NAV, which translated into returns that were more than 30.88 percent higher than projections. For those investors electing to receive cash or execute a 1031 exchange upon exit, ExchangeRight's full-cycle offerings have generated an average annualized return to investors of 7.69 percent on initial capital, which is 8.42 percent higher than projections.

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

