Elaine Pang Joins A.B. Data as VP of Media

A.B. Data, the leading class action administrator focused on providing innovative notice and claims administration solutions, has announced the hiring of Elaine Pang as Vice President of Media. Elaine joins the company's leadership team, where she will commit to the ongoing growth and success of the company. Elaine will join the company in its Washington, D.C. location.

Elaine has spent the past 15 years in the class action industry, transforming legal notice media programs and logging a successful record of developing, implementing, and evaluating some of the largest complex legal plans. She has led the process in shifting toward multichannel notice campaigns based on a holistic approach using new technologies, methodologies, and measurement tools.

In her new role, Elaine will be responsible for leading the media department, overseeing campaigns, and ensuring service excellence for clients. She will spearhead the development of media strategies across domestic and international class action media programs on multichannel platforms, with a data-driven focus to achieve results.

"Elaine is a seasoned marketer that will lead the charge in this ever-changing media landscape," said A.B. Data President Thomas R. Glenn. "We are very excited about her joining Team AB Data."

A.B. Data provides resources and services involving product liability, construction defect, antitrust, medical/pharmaceutical, human rights, civil rights, telecommunications, media, environment, government enforcement actions, securities, banking, insurance, data breach, privacy, and product recall. It is a true testament that none of their class action notice plans has ever been successfully challenged.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration for high-profile law firms and government entities with convenience, efficiency, and precision. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process for its clients and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at ABDataClassAction.com and follow us on Twitter at @ClassActionABD.

