Cooleaf Launches New Survey Tool to Measure eNPS (Employee Net Promoter Score)

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf , the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, has introduced a new feature to help customers measure and boost their employee engagement. With Cooleaf's pulse survey tool, customers will now be able to easily schedule and deploy eNPS surveys to measure employee loyalty and collect actionable insights.

What is eNPS?

NPS, or Net Promoter Score, is a key metric to measure brand experience. NPS measures the likelihood of employees, customers, or to recommend your business to others with a one-question survey.

For the employee experience, Employee Net Promoter Score, or eNPS, is measured by asking, "How likely is it that you would recommend our company to a friend or colleague?" Survey respondents are sorted into Promoters, Detractors, or Passives based on their answer, and eNPS is calculated by subtracting the percentage of Detractors from the percentage of Promoters. The shortness and simplicity of the eNPS survey makes it ideal for setting goals around employee engagement.

"Employee Net Promoter Score is the quick and standard way to track employee loyalty and satisfaction within an organization," said Jess White, Senior Director of Customer Success. "Now that the eNPS survey is built into the Cooleaf platform, we can help our customers deploy the survey on a regular basis and benchmark results over time. Organization leaders and HR teams can filter that data by team or department, and use it to drive their engagement strategy. When you combine that data with the engagement initiatives and tactics that Cooleaf provides, eNPS becomes a very powerful tool for improving company culture."

How it works

HR leaders can access the eNPS survey tool within Cooleaf's Manager Dashboard. It only takes a few seconds to set up the survey, review the questions, and select your survey timeframe. To improve your survey participation score, teams can also choose to award Cooleaf Reward Points for anonymous survey completion. Watch this video to learn more.

Once the survey has been deployed, managers can see the results, download reports, and track trends over time. As part of Cooleaf's engagement strategy, Cooleaf's Customer Success team will help identify opportunities and recommend engagement tactics during quarterly business reviews.

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

