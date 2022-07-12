WM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Waste Management, Inc. Shareholders

WM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Waste Management, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in WM:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/waste-management-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29702&from=4

Waste Management, Inc. NEWS - WM NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Waste Management, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Waste Management you have until August 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Waste Management securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the WM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/waste-management-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29702&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm