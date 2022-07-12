Virginia non-profit launches innovative video course--"TheSexTalk.com"--to equip parents to talk to their kids about sex and pornography

"Parents can feel lost talking to their kids about sex, so we created a video course to help them have a clear, confident, and ongoing sex talk. TheSexTalk.com™ is your one-stop-shop for everything you need to start the talk!"-Nick Liberto (Executive Director)

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when most children learn about sex online, parents need more than ever to know the dangers of exposure and what might happen if they don't give their kids a healthy understanding of their bodies, their desires, and sex. "The Talk" is about so much more than biology. Proven Ministries, a non-profit that promotes sexual integrity, wants to empower parents to become the primary sex educator and coach for their kids—whether they are asking about something they saw online, a conversation they heard at school, or a crush they have on a classmate. Their game-changing new resource TheSexTalk.com is a video course designed to equip parents to have these ongoing conversations with their kids about sex and pornography.

As the average age of pornography exposure is now 8 years old and continues to get younger, Proven Ministries saw the need to equip parents to protect and inform their children not just about the dangers of pornography but also about the beauty of sex as it is meant to be. While many kids receive a one-time "talk" about the birds and the bees, it's imperative to have these conversations early, often, and grow in age-appropriate complexity and detail.

TheSexTalk.com features 13 leading national experts that speak on issues of psychology, biology, public health, pornography, technology, theology, and more. Included on the expert roster are psychologist Curt Thompson, known for his work on shame and desire; Kristen Jenson, founder of Defend Young Minds and author of Good Pictures, Bad Pictures; speaker and theologian Matt Fradd, author of Porn Myth and creator a Strive21, a Covenant Eyes program; and more.

TheSexTalk gives parents the closest thing to an easy button when it comes to "The Talk". Let's protect and empower our kids together by equipping parents to become the primary voice around sex in their children's lives.

Proven Ministries has been in operation for 22 years helping individuals, families, churches, and organizations embrace sexual integrity in our hyper-sexualized culture.

Please direct any media inquiries to Nick Liberto (Executive Director of Proven Ministries): info@thesextalk.com, (301) 514-6791. www.TheSexTalk.com

