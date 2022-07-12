Dover Fueling Solutions Launches New Innovative Products and Solutions for the Retail Fueling Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of multiple fuel dispenser models, a new point-of-sale (POS) system and a next-generation automatic tank gauge (ATG) console.

"We are proud to present the latest products and solutions from the DFS family of brands, including those that are a result of our new industry partnerships," said David Crouse, President at DFS. "By bringing together the experience and knowledge of some of the most trusted names in the industry, we're excited to offer an unprecedented, holistic end-to-end retail forecourt solution that uses technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience, future-proof businesses and strengthen the wider industry."

These latest innovations include:

Prizma Connected Mobility and Convenience Hub : Prizma goes beyond the standard POS system and is designed to specifically cater to a wide spectrum of fuel and convenience retailer needs, now and in the future. Prizma enables retailers in the EMEA (, theand) region to evolve their businesses with more payment options and flexibility, seamlessly integrating alternative and traditional refueling types, providing an ecosystem of on-site payment and forecourt control solutions plus connected cloud analytics and remote management solutions.

ProGauge MagLink LX Plus : The ProGauge MagLink LX Plus is DFS's premium ATG console and is part of the long-standing ProGauge MagLink LX console family. This next-generation console joins the MagLink LX 4 model to bring several upgrades, including intelligent "touch and swipe" technology, resulting in an immersive and interactive experience for the end-user. With enhanced scalability, flexibility and connectivity, the MagLink LX Plus is DFS's most sophisticated, feature-rich console yet. This brand-new console is available in EMEA,andand will soon be available in the US.





Tokheim Quantium™ fuel dispenser models: These new models are part of the new Tokheim Quantium™ ML fuel dispenser and the Tokheim Quantium™ FS fuel dispenser ranges, specifically designed for the EMEA region. The Quantium ML fuel dispenser is versatile, accurate and durable, representing the best in fuel dispenser technology from DFS while enabling site owners to deliver first-class service to their customers. The Quantium FS fuel dispenser utilizes decades of hydraulic innovation and DFS's core platform of quality components to provide a new fuel dispenser, engineered to last longer, require less maintenance, offer reliable operation and deliver a low total cost of ownership over its lifetime.





Wayne Century™ 3 fuel dispenser model : Offering a robust framework, strong corrosion protection, quality components and full configuration modularity, this new model is designed to meet a variety of fuel dispensing needs within EMEA. The Century 3 fuel dispenser boasts exceptional modularity, giving fuel retailers the freedom to design a fuel pump that fits their exact requirements. Built with field-proven components and corrosion-resistant materials that offer top-class durability, this dispenser has been developed to meet industry-leading durability standards.

Wayne Helix™ 6000 II fuel dispenser model : Modern, accurate and reliable, this dispenser model showcases DFS's leading fuel dispenser technology while enabling fuel retailers to provide a carefree and easy refueling experience for consumers. Building on the same look and feel as the Wayne Helix™ 6000 fuel dispenser, this new model revolutionizes connectivity, seamlessly linking to the cloud and the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform to allow fuel retailers to stay in control of their forecourt, no matter their location. This brand-new model is only available in the EMEA region.

