TradeStation® Crypto Expands Trading Support for Six Additional Coins

PLANTATION, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading cryptocurrencies, is proud to announce the expansion of its services by adding trading support for six additional coins to its trading platform. The coins below are now available to TradeStation Crypto clients:

Aave (AAVE)

Compound (COMP)

Chainlink (LINK)

Polygon (MATIC)

Maker (MKR)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

"We are thrilled to expand the number of coins we support. Each coin was chosen for our platform following a rigorous selection process, weighing customer demand and market sentiment," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy of TradeStation Crypto. "We are continuing to assess additional coins to further expand our services and serve our clients."

In addition to the six newly added coins, clients will continue to have access to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USD Coin (USDC).

All six tokens are now available for trading on our crypto web and mobile applications alongside our suite of API's that include both REST and FIX API's. For each trading pair, TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its clients enhanced visibility and trade execution.

Beyond trading and its award-winning* technology, TradeStation Crypto clients have access to a knowledgeable client services and technical support team and helpful educational tools for investors and traders with varying levels of experience. Clients can also own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA) through TradeStation Crypto. A Self-Directed IRA provides flexibility for individuals and investment advisers who aim to achieve greater diversification in their retirement accounts.

To speak with a TradeStation Crypto account executive and to learn more, call 954.652.7677 or 800.770.4049. You can also open an account by visiting TradeStation.com/Crypto.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit TradeStationCrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group companies have, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

