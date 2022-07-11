JinkoSolar Recognized as "Overall High Achiever" in RETC's PV Module Index Report for Third Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized for "Overall High Achievement in Manufacturing" in the 2022 edition of the Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") PV Module Index Report ("PVMI"). This marks the third consecutive year that the Company has earned recognition as a top performer in the industry-leading report.

The comprehensive PVMI Report summarizes the results of rigorous bankability and beyond-certification tests conducted at RETC's accredited laboratories over a 12-month span. JinkoSolar earned the "Overall High Achiever" designation by excelling across all three of the test categories: quality, performance, and reliability.

"It is an honor to receive this award for the third consecutive year," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This achievement not only highlights our strong commitment to R&D and excellent module performance, but it also demonstrates our continued leadership in the industry."

"The PVMI gives a glimpse of JinkoSolar's balanced focus on innovation and improvement with a relentless commitment to producing dependable, high performing PV modules," said Daniel Chang, VP Business Development for RETC. "Being an 'Overall High Achiever' for the third year in a row also shows JinkoSolar's consistency and ability to supply to demanding PV projects."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in mainland China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

About RETC

RETC, LLC is a leading engineering services and certification testing provider for renewable energy products headquartered in Fremont, CA.

RETC puts customers at the forefront while bringing value at all stages— from R&D, market-entry, to bankability. Since its founding in 2009, manufacturers, developers, independent engineers, and investors have partnered with RETC to test products from a broad range of module, inverter, storage, and racking manufacturers. Only the latest testing standards and industry-accepted methods of vetting products are used in RETC labs. RETC is united by the belief that its work is enabling a safer and more sustainable future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

