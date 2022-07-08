Statement from Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos on the passing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are incredibly shocked and saddened to learn of the senseless loss of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest serving prime minister in Japan. Prime Minister Abe will be long remembered for his dedication to improving Japan's economy and his steadfast commitment to providing a woman-friendly work environment through his 'womenomics' policy, which sparked a national call to action to promote more women into leadership positions throughout Japan, a policy that was warmly embraced by Aflac Incorporated.

"Mr. Abe was a well-respected leader across the world. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family, his global circle of friends, and to all of the people of Japan."

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year. Also in 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was included on Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 21st time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac) (PRNewswire)

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

1 LIMRA 2021 US Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aflac