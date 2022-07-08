Black-Owned Toy Start-Up (Purpose Toys) Unveiled New Naturalistas Pixie Puff Collection, The First Coily "4C-Textured" Natural Hair Fashion Doll Line on National CROWN Day

Pixie Puff Doll Collection available this Fall Exclusively at Walmart

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Toys, one of the largest Black-owned toy start-ups, announced their new forthcoming Tightly-Coiled Natural-Hair Fashion Doll line, Pixie Puff Collection, a celebration of short and chic natural hair styles, this past National CROWN Day on Instagram @MyNaturalistas.

CROWN Day is holiday that celebrates the first signing of the CROWN Act into legislation in California, on July 3, 2019. The CROWN Act is legislation aimed to outlaw Natural-Hair discrimination in schools and the workplace.

Naturalistas is a line of ultra-glam, contemporary Natural Hair Fashion Dolls, created to celebrate children with coily, curly and naturally textured hair. With the announcement of the Pixie Puff Collection, the Naturalistas brand continues to grow by bringing the first culture-driven fashion doll line that centers around and celebrates children with coily "4-textured" hair, one of the most common hair types found across the African American community. Working with Just Play and Kidfinity Inc. (a Just Play affiliate company), the line will be sold and distributed by Purpose Toys at Walmart beginning in September 2022.

"Whereas there is an over-representation of long straight hair and long loose curls across the Black doll category, the reality is that many African American children actually have gorgeous tightly coiled hair," said Purpose Toys CEO, DeeDee Wright-Ward. "From the standpoint of authentically representing distinctively Black characteristics, most doll products marketed to Black children don't often reflect their beautiful pixie coils, which can inadvertently send a message that hair that looks like theirs isn't equally valued…no matter the intent of the manufacturer."

"A Celebration of Short Hair and Chic Style," Pixie Puff dolls (SRP $12.97) are the beautiful girl-next-door addition to glamour-driven core Naturalistas product. The Pixie Puff Collection features characters Peety and Penny - both of whom come with beautiful cropped (coily) "4C" textured hairstyles, varying custom skin tones, modern contemporary fashions, and character profiles that speak to their pride and commitment to their healthy, unique natural tresses.

Lisa Whitaker, Co-President of Kidfinity states, "We are honored to support DeeDee and Purpose Toys on a brand that is centered on delivering accurate representation through beautiful dolls that will uplift and celebrate children everywhere."

With legislation, such as the CROWN Act in place to protect against Natural Hair discrimination in schools and in the workplace, Naturalistas and the Pixie Puff Collection hope to do their small part in supporting the self-esteem and confidence of children who may face contrasting messaging at a young age about their perfect coils.

DeeDee adds, "Our tagline across all Naturalistas brands is 'Be Proud of Your Crown,' and on National Crown Day and always, we will continue to support the healthy emotional development of children who wear their Natural Hair through our nuanced, culture-driven product. It goes without saying that Purpose Toys is grateful for the support of Just Play and Walmart in bringing celebratory, uplifting 'dolls-of-culture' to toy aisles."

About Purpose Toys

"A Supportive Community of Black Founders", Purpose Toys' mission is to partner with and uplift burgeoning toy entrepreneurs, by providing the infrastructure and resources necessary to succeed. Additionally, their mission is to also provide authentic "Product with a Purpose," that perfectly aligns with the modern Black experience which we hope to deliver with contemporary brands, Naturalistas and "Pixie Puff Collection." Purpose Toys' products will be available coming Fall 2022 across the U.S. For more information, please email Marketing@MyNaturalistas.com or visit MyNaturalistas.com and follow social channels @mynaturalistas via Instagram, TikTok , and YouTube.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/JustPlay ).

About Kidfinity Inc

Kidfinity is a new company formed by industry veterans Lisa Whitaker, Darryl Wizenberg and Tolly Wizenberg. Kidfinity is closely aligned with Just Play and works together with its team to create new and innovative toys and consumer products outside of traditional toy lines.

