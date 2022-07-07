REALTY ONE GROUP GROWS AT A RECORD PACE, EXPANDING ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT AND VOLUME IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is reporting remarkable growth in the first half of 2022 selling 38 franchises and three new countries, expanding its global footprint now to 49 U.S. states and nine countries and territories.

"We've been incredibly strategic about our domestic and international expansion, and we'll continue to grow this organization through business coaching and COOLTURE, no matter the market," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, also added more than a thousand new real estate professionals, bringing its network to more than 18,000 REALTORS(R) who did $22.7 billion in volume in the first two quarters.

We're on a very clear path to success again this year after being the fastest-growing, full-service real estate brand since 2018," said Eddie Sturgeon, Executive Vice President of Global Growth. "And because of our YOU-first focus, we share in that success with our real estate professionals and our franchise owners."

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List . Together as ONE, the company and its Affiliates have impacted more than 108,000 lives, donating nearly $40,000 already this year for its ONE Cares programs and initiatives.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore, Spain and Portugal in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Costa Rica and Portugal. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

