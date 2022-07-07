FOUR MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced that Partners Jane Usher, Kristine Kwong, Lisa Hsiao, and Citadelle Piragula have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," honoring the accomplishments and impact ofl women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"We have a great team of lawyers and Jane, Kristine, Lisa and Citadelle are among some of our finest examples of women leaders," said the firm's Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition speaks to their commitment to the firm, our clients and the greater business and legal community."

Usher, a Partner in the firm's Environmental and Public Law, Real Estate and Litigation practices, has been selected as a nominee in the "Community Impact Advocate" category. This award recognizes women who, outside of their day jobs, have made significant contributions to the communities in which they serve. In her 30+ year law practice, Usher represents private, public and nonprofit entities in the resolution of their government and regulatory affairs. She handles matters involving land use, planning, zoning, environmental, real estate development, CEQA, Brown Act, Public Records Act, ethics, ordinances, legislation, municipal and administrative law.

Kwong, a Partner in the firm's Labor and Employment practice, has been selected as a nominee in the "Champion of Women" category, which recognizes her day-to-day efforts to empower women. As an employment attorney, she represents employers on current employment law issues, particularly in the area of government-mandated programs such as the FMLA, FEHA, CFRA, PDL, and ADA. Her training programs also include business and operational compliance matters. Kwong was recently elected to Pasadena City College's Board of Trustees.

Priagula, also a Partner in the firm's Labor and Employment practice, was selected as a nominee for the "Women to Watch" category. Her law practice focuses on representing employers in a broad range of employment matters, including claims for wrongful termination, employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, failure to accommodate claims, breach of contract claims, and wage and hour claims, including the defense of class actions and PAGA actions. She has conducted pre-litigation investigations, developed case strategy, argued motions, taken and defended depositions, propounded and responded to written discovery, interviewed witnesses, and successfully negotiated the resolution of these matters in mediation and informally.

Hsiao, a Partner in the firm's Litiation practice, has been selected as a nominee in the "Women to Watch" category, recognizing emerging leaders who early in their careers have made noteworthy contributions in the business community. She is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate, and employment. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and individuals in tort-based litigation with an emphasis on products liability, business litigation and transportation law.

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

