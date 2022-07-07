45+ YMCA Associations Partner with Burnalong to Make Wellness Portable and Consistent in Summer Months Celebration of the hometown heroes that power health journeys with Y Wellness 24/7 and Burnalong

BALTIMORE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnalong, the leading digital health solution that unlocks human potential, and a collection of more than 100 YMCA branches announce the launch of a new summer challenge for local and global members. This challenge extends access to high-quality, diverse, and inclusive health and wellness programming plus supports member health and wellness goals throughout the summer months. It marks a celebration of the hometown instructors and coaches by moving beyond brick and mortar facilities to be more portable via mobile apps when many members are on the move.

BurnAlong logo (PRNewsfoto/BurnAlong) (PRNewswire)

Local instructors, rather than celebrity coaches, are more effective at connecting to community members, building trust, and providing social motivation. Studies have shown people are more likely to trust someone who looks similar to them ( HBR ) or who they associate with a positive experience in the past ( NYU ). It is vital for members to see themselves represented in their instructors across race, age, ability, and language. This representation builds trust which is a vital component of making connections and engaging diverse populations with health and wellbeing content they will actually use.

This challenge celebrates hometown heroes, the local instructors, and community members while extending their access and connection through the mobile apps of Burnalong and Y Wellness 24/7.

With the disruption of the summer months and new schedules, it can be challenging to stick with a consistent routine of maintaining health and wellness for families. It can take anywhere from 18 to 254 days to build a habit, however, with disrupted routines, even the most self-disciplined members can fall out of good behaviors.

Starting on July 4th, this joint challenge encourages Burnalong and Y members to stay connected and engaged with the "Summer Road Tour" challenge. When members take a class, they are encouraged to take a picture, provide information on the class and their location (i.e. on the beach, vacationing in the mountains, etc.), and post to Facebook and Instagram using #YTourWithMe.

The challenge concludes on September 4, 2022, with winners announced on Friday, September 9 on the Y Wellness 24/7 Facebook group and via email. Stories and testimonials will be collected along the way to encourage participation and promote continued connection in the summer months.

"We are excited to extend access to health and wellbeing programming that is vital for long-term health with Y Wellness 24/7," says Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of Burnalong. "This challenge highlights the connections made between local instructors who dedicate their time to serving their communities through YMCA locations and on Burnalong and their community members. We are excited to see renewed energy in health journeys with access to live and on-demand content on any device, at any time, across the globe through our app and through Y Wellness 24/7. We welcome organizations and municipalities of all sizes to join us."

"The Y is thrilled to launch our summer challenge and remain connected to our members wherever they travel this summer," says Tricia Feinthel, Chief Operations Officer of YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. "Our commitment remains to serve our members with programs, services, and practices that meet needs and remain accessible, no matter where someone travels. This challenge and the extended access through Y Wellness 24/7 will meet every member where they are in their travels and health journey."

With more than 1.5 million minutes of programming viewed, to date, with 100+ live classes each week and more than 3,500 Y-specific, on-demand classes, and nearly 200 local instructors, Burnalong and Y members have access to relatable, inclusive, high-quality content at any time, on any device, and to meet most needs. Class genres include cardio, strength, mind-body, HIIT, and more. Further opportunities for wellness also include specialty classes such as meditation, dance, cooking; and introducing the YMCAs' latest programs for individuals with Parkinson's.

You can learn more about how to get started supporting your own population with local, licensed instructors, inclusive challenges, and culture-building activities by visiting www.burnalong.com .

ABOUT BURNALONG

Burnalong transforms individuals' lives and improves measurable results by maximizing human potential. It helps people from all walks of life achieve happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Clients range from governments to companies of all sizes (with employees across 70+ countries), to hospital systems, and health plans. Burnalong partners with wellness, medical, education, and other professionals globally – from thousands of brick and mortar facilities and YMCAs to hospitals and their specialists to corporate on-site wellness centers.

ABOUT THE Y

The YMCA is one of the largest nonprofit organizations focused on strengthening communities in the U.S. and around the world, serving more than 64 million people in 120 countries. The Y connects people to their potential, purpose and each other in 10,000 communities across the country through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body. Based on specific community needs, individual Y associations offer varied programs and services ranging from health and wellness, child care and camp, and sports and swim programs to food stability programs, shelters, and more fundamental services.

Find out more about our participating association at ywellness247.org/about-us. To learn more about the Y, visit ymca.org.

Press inquiries:

Annika Mitic

press@burnalong.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BurnAlong